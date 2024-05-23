News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Laypeople to trace history of Church in Papua

A team has been formed to help the Church hierarchy and the government decide the date of arrival of the first missionaries
Soleman Itlay (left) and Yan Ukago (right) are on a mission to find history of Church in Papua province in Indonesia

Soleman Itlay (left) and Yan Ukago (right) are on a mission to unearth history of the Church in Papua province in Indonesia. (Photo: Jubi.id)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 23, 2024 11:43 AM GMT
Updated: May 23, 2024 12:08 PM GMT

A group of lay Catholic people has formed a team to trace the history of the Church in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua province as dioceses differ on dates for the arrival of the first missionaries.

Four dioceses - Jayapura, Timika, Manokwari-Sorong, and Agats-Asmat observe May 22, 1894, as the beginning of Church in the province with the arrival of Jesuit missionary Father Le Cocq d'Armandville while Merauke archdiocese has been marking it on Aug. 14, 1905, when the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart arrived.

"Whether based on May 22, 1894, or Aug. 14, 1905, the hierarchy and the government can read the results of our research. Then they can make wise decisions guided by the Holy Spirit," Soleman Itlay, deputy team leader, told UCA News on May 23.

The team has been named Dapur Harapan or Kitchen of Hope.

“We want the  Church in Papua to celebrate a mission day,” Itlay said.

He said the difference occurred because "there are egos between dioceses and congregations, regarding the history of their missions."

“We also reviewed the history of all religious congregations. We will involve them in discussions," said the deputy head of the team.

He said many laypeople have been working since 2020 to search for historical records.

Yan Ukago, head of Dapur Harapan, said Catholic schools in Papua learn history from outside, as history “related to Catholics in Papua is not included in the education curriculum.”

Papuans who helped the missionaries are not mentioned in detail in history books written by foreigners, including priests, Ukago said.

"We are raising the issue of names as well as the honor and dignity of the local community so that they can be recognized and respected," he was quoted as saying by Jubi Papua daily on its website.

He said, “If we don't maintain our history, then people can easily trample us."

However, Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke pleaded ignorance about the formation of the team.

“Sorry, I haven't thought about that, because it's not that important," he told UCA News.

"Each diocese in Papua has its Church history," he said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Responding to the archbishop's statement, Itlay said they had communicated the formation of the team to each bishop "and the results of our work are always informed to the hierarchy in the five dioceses."

Of the 5.4 million population in the underdeveloped Papua province, 765,000 are Catholics.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Savarimuthu Arokiaraj of Tiruchirapalli , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lawrence Pius Dorairaj of Dharmapuri , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas An-zu Chung of Taipei, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic vicar Prudencio Padilla Andaya of Tabuk, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.