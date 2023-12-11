Japan and the Kentucky fried Christmas

Festive season has evolved into a celebration characterized by a fascinating fusion of Western and Japanese traditions

A woman holding Christmas meal boxes leaves a KFC restaurant on Christmas Eve in Tokyo on Dec. 24, 2022. Forget turkey, stuffing and Brussels sprouts — in Japan, the most popular food to eat at Christmas is an American fast-food favorite: KFC. (Photo: AFP)

The inaugural celebration of Christmas in Japan is believed to have occurred in the aftermath of a shipwreck of Portuguese sailors in 1543 in the enchanting southwest islands of Tanegashima.

The unforeseen event and the subsequent cultural exchange between the shipwreck survivors and the local inhabitants led to the introduction of Christmas celebrations on Japanese soil.

However, the nascent tradition faced a tumultuous trajectory as Japan underwent periods of political and social change.

Notably, during the era when the Tokugawa shogunate implemented the Sakoku policy, isolating Japan from the rest of the world, Christianity was officially banned.

This prohibition extended to the observance of Christmas, as the authorities sought to suppress any foreign influence deemed incompatible with the prevailing cultural and political order.

As a result, Christmas celebrations were temporarily halted or continued in hiding like the many kakurekirishitan who were forced to hide their prayers. The vibrant traditions associated with the holiday went dormant.

"The nation began to embrace the holiday with renewed enthusiasm"

This ban on Christianity persisted for two and a half centuries.

It wasn't until the Meiji Restoration in the late 19th century, marked by a period of renewed openness to Western ideas and practices, that the ban on Christianity was lifted.

This pivotal moment paved the way for the resurgence of Christmas celebrations in Japan, as the nation began to embrace the holiday with renewed enthusiasm.

In contemporary Japan, Christmas has evolved into a unique and multifaceted celebration, characterized by a fascinating fusion of Western and Japanese traditions and customs.

Christmas in Japan has traditionally been considered a normal working day. However, until 2019, the Japanese uniquely celebrated Christmas Eve, on Dec. 23, as it was the birthday of Emperor Akihito (now former, so the holiday has been canceled).

Interestingly, walking through Tokyo on Dec. 23 (pre-2019), no tourist could realize it was a non-working day because all shops did not close during the extended Christmas season.

During the celebration of Christmas in Japan, the ambiance is transformed by enchanting artistic illuminations that captivate the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

"It's a spectacle that transcends the boundaries of age and culture"

The vibrant cityscape undergoes a metamorphosis, adorned with an array of dazzling lights and festive decorations. The illuminations are not merely a display of seasonal exuberance, they symbolize the joy and spirit of Christmas that has woven itself into the cultural fabric of Japan.

Now, for every Japanese couple, strolling hand in hand through the illuminated streets has become a cherished tradition, an integral part of what is expected to be a proper date during this time of the year.

In all objectivity, the mesmerizing Japanese play of lights creates a romantic and intimate atmosphere, encouraging couples to share special moments amidst the bright glow.

It's a spectacle that transcends the boundaries of age and culture with almost a universal appeal of joy even in this distant Far East country.

In cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, renowned for their elaborate Christmas displays, entire neighborhoods become immersive wonderlands. Trees adorned with twinkling lights line the streets, and public spaces transform into radiant panoramas of color and brilliance. Parks and gardens become romantic rendezvous spots, providing a serene backdrop for couples to revel in the festive magic.

In essence, the celebration of Christmas in Japan goes beyond the exchange of gifts or traditional festivities. It has evolved into a cultural phenomenon where the play of artistic illuminations serves as an inspiration for warmth and companionship, fostering a sense of community and connection among the people.

But a unique aspect of Christmas in Japan is also its unusual connection with a well-known fast-food multinational — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

"Celebrating Christmas with fried chicken, became convinced that this practice could become a true tradition"

On Christmas Eve, many Japanese opt for a meal that captures the Japanese imagination of celebration: fried chicken. And the association between KFC and Christmas dates back to the early '70s.

Before the historic Osaka World Expo in 1970, fast food was virtually unknown in Japan. The expo introduced Japanese consumers to McDonald's and KFC for the first time.

Consequently, the first KFC in Japan opened in Nagoya in the same year, thanks to a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation, a conglomerate with a diverse history, including manufacturing the famous Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter planes.

The unofficial story is that a KFC store manager, after observing a group of American tourists celebrating Christmas with fried chicken, became convinced that this practice could become a true tradition. And so it happened.

For the following Christmas, KFC launched an impressive advertising campaign. Thus, in the Christmas of 1974, the Kurisumasu Kentaki (Kentucky for Christmas) campaign proved to be a huge commercial success.

Today, "fried chicken for Christmas" is still a fundamental part of the Japanese Christmas tradition.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News