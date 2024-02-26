News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

IS landmine kills 14 truffle hunters in Syria desert

Foragers risk their lives to collect the world's best quality truffles in the Syrian desert -- a known hideout for jihadists
A picture taken on Oct. 26, 2017, shows a view of abandoned buildings in a street in the recently retaken Syrian desert town of Al-Qaryatain.

A picture taken on Oct. 26, 2017, shows a view of abandoned buildings in a street in the recently retaken Syrian desert town of Al-Qaryatain. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Damascus
Published: February 26, 2024 04:55 AM GMT

A blast Sunday from a landmine left by the Islamic State group killed 14 people foraging for truffles in the Syrian desert, state media said.

"Fourteen citizens were killed and eight others injured after a landmine left by IS terrorists exploded while they were collecting truffles in the Raqa desert," said Syria's official news agency SANA.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor earlier reported that the landmine blast had killed "13 civilians, including women" who were hunting for truffles.

The Syrian desert is renowned for producing some of the best quality truffles in the world, which fetch high prices in a country battered by 13 years of war and a crushing economic crisis.

Authorities frequently warn against the high-risk practice.

But every year between February and April, foragers risk their lives to collect the delicacies in the vast northern Syrian desert, or Badia -- a known hideout for jihadists that is also littered with landmines.

In March 2019, IS lost its last scraps of territory in Syria following a military campaign backed by a US-led coalition, but jihadist remnants continue to hide in the desert and launch deadly attacks.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

They have used such hideouts to ambush civilians, Kurdish-led forces, Syrian government troops, and pro-Iran fighters, while also mounting attacks in neighboring Iraq.

Syria's war has claimed the lives of more than half a million people and displaced millions since it broke out in March 2011 with Damascus's brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras-Mylapore , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Wayne Francis Berndt of Naha, Japan
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão of Goa & Daman , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Echchampulle Arachchige Jude Nishanta Silva of Badulla, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Latest News
Pope prays 'a bit of humanity' will lead to peace in Ukraine
Pope prays 'a bit of humanity' will lead to peace in Ukraine
Terrorists kill at least 15 worshippers at Burkina church
Terrorists kill at least 15 worshippers at Burkina church
IS landmine kills 14 truffle hunters in Syria desert
IS landmine kills 14 truffle hunters in Syria desert
The Philippines must accelerate efforts to save its abused children
The Philippines must accelerate efforts to save its abused children
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.