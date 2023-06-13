Indonesian court jails three Papuans for treason

The trio held a worship service to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Papuan separatist movement in 2022

Three Papuans (from left) Kostan Karlos Bonay, Andreas Sanggenafa, and Hellesvred Bezaliel Soleman Waropen were found guilty of committing treasonous acts by an Indonesian court on June 12. (Photo: supplied)

An Indonesian court has sentenced three Papuans to jail for treason after they held a worship service to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Papua separatist movement.

Judges at the Makassar District Court in South Sulawesi province sentenced Hellesvred Bezaliel Soleman Waropen, 54, Andreas Sanggenafa, 64, and Kostan Karlos Bonay, 57, to two years in prison on June 12.

The judge stated that the accused were legally and convincingly proven guilty of committing the crime of "treason."

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia

and the World

They held a meeting on the 11th anniversary of the Federal Republic of West Papua, considered a separatist movement by the Indonesian government, in Manokwari, West Papua province, on Oct. 19, 2022.

In February this year, the case was transferred to South Sulawesi province, citing security reasons.

Yan Christian Warinussy, who defended the three Papuans, denied the allegations, saying they attended a thanksgiving service to express their rights to freedom of assembly and association guaranteed under the constitution.

From the testimony of the witnesses, no one saw them committing treasonous acts, he said in a statement.

Warinussy said he would coordinate with the convicts' families to discuss further steps.

Papuans Behind Bars, a project by civil society groups to look after political prisoners, said, "The verdict is another slap in the face of democracy and for the people of Papua."

Expressing opinions and peaceful assembly are human rights protected by national and international laws, it said.

The three Papuans only protested against the injustices committed by the Indonesian state against indigenous Papuans. They should not be arrested, let alone tried and jailed, said Andreas Harsono, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

A former Dutch colony, Papua declared itself independent in 1961. But neighboring Indonesia took control two years later, promising to hold an independence referendum.

The subsequent vote in favor of staying as a part of Indonesia was widely seen as a sham.

Indonesia's occupation triggered an armed struggle for independence among the Papuans. The government responded with a heavy military presence. The conflict has left thousands dead and tens of thousands displaced.

The latest conviction charged with Article 106, concerning treason, and Article 110, preparing for treason, comes amidst allegations that Indonesia is putting pressure on civilians in Papua.

Nearly 19 members of the West Papua National Committee, a pro-independence outfit, were arrested on charges of treason when they held a ceremony for new recruits in Tambrauw, Southwest Papua province, on June 9.

According to Amnesty International, at least 90 Papuas face criminal charges for allegedly violating the treason article in the country’s criminal code.

Augustinian priest Father Bernard Baru of Jayapura diocese's Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission, told UCA News that the frequent use of treason articles to respond to peaceful expressions "shows the government's inability to resolve the Papuan conflict."

"This method only fosters nationalism among the Papuan people, especially the youth," he told UCA News.

A UN court in New York had concluded that the treason article was interpreted disproportionately by Indonesian courts, citing the verdict against Filep Karma and Yusak Pakage by the district court in Jayapura, the capital and largest city of Papua province, in 2004.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News