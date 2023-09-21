News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides

Say many youngsters are falling victim to peer pressure and high expectations from parents

Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides

A member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) holds a placard and shouts slogans against the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2020, the largest and one of the most competitive medical entrance exams in India, in Chennai on Sept 13, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: September 21, 2023 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2023 08:04 AM GMT

Church leaders have expressed concern over student suicides in an educational hub in a northern Indian state as parents are engaged in a crazy competition to place their children in a better-salaried-career.

On Sept. 18, a 16-year-old girl student ended her life in Kota, where 26 students have committed suicide so far this year, said media reports, quoting police in northern Rajasthan state.

“We deplore the loss of life of students who take the extreme step due to peer pressure and high expectations from parents,” said Father Maria Charles, secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India's Commission for Education and Culture.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Pressure from parents and the pursuit to achieve bigger things in life cause mental imbalances, leading to suicides, the Salesian priest added.

Kota, nearly 500 kilometers south of the national capital New Delhi, is home to more than 40 coaching institutes, where nearly 150,000 students burn the midnight oil to pass the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), meant to get admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and pursue undergraduate medical courses.

Rigorous coaching methods and a high success rate have made Kota a hub for pre-requisite tests, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education.

Nitin Vijay, founder of Motion Education in Kota, said that “centers in Kota are equipped with advanced teaching methods which give students an edge.” 

According to Rajasthan police, 15 students in Kota ended their lives in 2022, while 18 committed suicide in 2019, and 20 in 2018.

There were no suicides in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The girl student who died by taking poison on Sept. 18 was preparing for the NEET and came from neighboring Uttar Pradesh. 

“Basic arrangements are lacking in privately-run institutions to help children relax,” Father Charles said.

Many coaching centers lack the wherewithal to conduct counselling and students are not taught how to handle pressure, the priest observed.

"Counseling should start at school level so that children can grow up in a healthy and stress-free environment," he added.

The Catholic Church owns 30,000 educational institutions, including schools, universities, and colleges in the country and runs coaching centers in different parts of the country.

 “Our institutes make sure that children are taken care of properly by giving them regular counselling which helps them cope with the challenges,” Charles said.

Coaching centers are a lucrative business, many of which are owned by wealthy people and politicians who pack these institutions with highly qualified teachers and high-class facilities with the sole objective of reaping rich dividends. 

Besides the rich, lower middle class parents are attracted to them to get their children a ‘quality education’ to compete in India's cut-throat job market, where applicants are a plenty.

Mukti Prakash Tirkey, editor of a New Delhi-based weekly Dalit Adivasi Duniya (the world of Dalits and tribal people), said that besides pressure from parents, bullying and caste-related remarks often drive students to suicide.

Earlier, only students from better socio-economic backgrounds opted for the NEET and the JEE. Now, Dalits (formerly untouchables) and students from tribal communities also take them, he said.

"They [Dalits and students from tribal communities] are considered as competitors and hence targeted.”

Students are “too young” to handle the pressure, the tribal Catholic leader added.

Many people cannot afford to send their children to the costly coaching centers. So, they take out loans from banks. But not all students are lucky enough to pass the entrance test.

Over 13,000 students nationwide took their own lives in 2021, a rise of 4.5 percent compared with 12,526 deaths in 2020, said the National Crime Records Bureau.

Many of the deaths were caused by failure in exams, the state-run organization said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides
Catholic bishop hopes 'history will not repeat itself' in Armenia Catholic bishop hopes 'history will not repeat itself' in Armenia
Cardinal seeks Vatican support to regain recognition in Iraq Cardinal seeks Vatican support to regain recognition in Iraq
Pope calls Christians to fight 'every form of slavery' Pope calls Christians to fight 'every form of slavery'
Vietnam detains energy policy think tank chief Vietnam detains energy policy think tank chief
Azerbaijan to start peace talks with Armenian separatists Azerbaijan to start peace talks with Armenian separatists
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Banmaw

Diocese of Banmaw

Banmaw Diocese is situated in the southeast part of the Kachin State and borders China to the east, Myitkyina Diocese

Read more
Diocese of Weetebula

Diocese of Weetebula

In a land area of 11,050 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts -- East Sumba, Central Sumba,

Read more
Archdiocese of Colombo

Archdiocese of Colombo

In a land area of 3,631.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes three district such as Colombo, Kalutara

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.