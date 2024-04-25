News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Filipinos pay tributes to human rights champion

Human rights lawyer Rene Saguisag rose to prominence for helping victims of martial law
Former Philippine senator and human rights defender Rene Saguisag passed away on April 24 at the age of 84.

Former Philippine senator and human rights defender Rene Saguisag passed away on April 24 at the age of 84. (Photo: National Library of the Philippines)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: April 25, 2024 10:51 AM GMT
Updated: April 25, 2024 01:03 PM GMT

Filipinos have paid rich tributes to Rene Saguisag, a top human rights lawyer and former senator who defended victims of rights abuses during the Martial Law years.

Saguisag died on April 24 at the age of 84, his family members confirmed. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy. Rene Saguisag was a dedicated public servant, and his tireless endeavors as a human rights advocate, senator and writer stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, truth, and democracy,” the Saguisag family said in a statement.

Philippine Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri issued a statement to mourn his death.

"He may have just served one term in the Senate, but his entire life was devoted to pursuing justice and fairness for every Filipino, particularly through such initiatives as the Free Legal Assistance Group,” Zubiri said.

“While leaving an indelible mark as a true statesman, he also emulated and lived out the principle that those who have less in life should have more in law by giving free legal services to the poor and needy,” he added.

The Philippine flag was flown at half-staff on April 24 in honor of the former senator.

Saguisag rose to prominence for his role in lending legal support to martial law victims of Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president.

The fall of Marcos in 1986 due to the "People Power" revolution catapulted him to the political spotlight.

Saguisag was elected to the Philippine Senate in 1987 and became a fierce advocate of pushing accountability and ethics among state officials and workers.

On Sept. 16, 1991, when the Filipinos were divided about the United States military bases in the country, Saguisag was remembered for his brand of nationalism.

"I vote YES to friendship. I vote YES to cooperation. I vote NO to the basing rights agreement - one thousand and one times NO," Saguisag said in his vote to close the US military bases.

The Constantino Foundation, a non-profit organization, remembered the late senator "as a symbol of the possible."

"He was sometimes called a patron saint of lost causes, because he persevered regardless of the power of his adversaries, and he won the fights that truly mattered not because his was the superior force but because he chose to fight regardless of the forces arrayed against him or outcomes that often seemed out of reach," the foundation said in a statement.

Carlos Conde, senior researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch, called Saguisag “a human rights icon.”

"Rene Saguisag was an inspiration to a generation of Filipinos and human rights defenders. As the Philippines continues to grapple with serious rights issues, his presence, wit, wisdom, and commitment will be greatly missed," Conde said.

UCA News
