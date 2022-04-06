News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was cleared of rape and other charges by a lower court as the prosecution failed to prove them

Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Protesters call for the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar in New Delhi on Sept. 21, 2018. (Photo: UCA News/IANS)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 06, 2022 09:33 AM GMT

Updated: April 06, 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Save Our Sisters (SOS), a social forum formed to support nuns, has expressed renewed hope after a top court in the southern Indian state of Kerala admitted appeals against the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a nun rape case.

“We are glad that the high court has finally admitted the appeals,” Shaiju Antony, joint convener of SOS, told UCA News on April 6.

Kerala High Court admitted the appeals filed by the accuser and the Kerala government on April 5. “It is a very strong case,” the lay Catholic leader said while expressing the hope that the nun accuser will get justice from the high court.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SOS was launched in 2018 after the nun filed a police complaint against Bishop Mulakkal alleging he had raped her several times. It was the first time in the history of the Indian Catholic Church that a bishop had stood trial in court accused of raping a nun.

Additional District and Sessions Judge G. Gopakumar acquitted Bishop Mulakkal on Jan. 14 on grounds that the prosecution failed to prove the charges of rape and unnatural sex brought against him.

The nun filed her appeal in the high court on March 28 and the Kerala government as the prosecutor approached it two days later, paving the way for another legal battle challenging Bishop Mulakkal’s acquittal.

Bishop Mulakkal has denied all allegations and described them as the nun's vendetta against him for ordering a probe against her based on a complaint from her niece

The prosecution in its appeal said that the trial court did not recognize the full weight of the evidence in the right perspective and misconstrued the facts and the law that led to the acquittal of the bishop.

The nun in her appeal maintained that “the trial court had not treated the evidence properly.” Instead of appreciating the evidence she had provided, it chose to ignore it and found fault with her statements in clear violation of the Supreme Court of India’s orders in rape trials, she noted.

The nun also highlighted her vulnerability as someone living in a convent with the accused as her supreme authority and appealed to the top court to reverse the trial court order and hand down appropriate punishment to Bishop Mulakkal.

Bishop Mulakkal has denied all allegations and described them as the nun's vendetta against him for ordering a probe against her based on a complaint from her niece.

The nun is a former superior general of Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation with Bishop Mulakkal as a patron.

The alleged crimes took place at the congregation’s convent in Kuravilangad town in Kerala state during his many visits from 2014-16.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Is Vatican's pact with Chinese dragon helping the faithful? Is Vatican's pact with Chinese dragon helping the faithful?
Calls for ban on loudspeakers for Azan get shriller in India Calls for ban on loudspeakers for Azan get shriller in India
Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal
Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses
Cardinal Ranjith joins mass protests in Sri Lanka Cardinal Ranjith joins mass protests in Sri Lanka
Cambodia's election body blocks 150 opposition candidates Cambodia's election body blocks 150 opposition candidates

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

In the run-up to the July papal visit, Catholic bishops in the DR-Congo have urged priests who have fathered children to seek laicization and care for their families

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.