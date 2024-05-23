News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

The dark side of materialism in Japan

As spiritual values diminish in modern society, the ethical standards that once guided behavior are eroding
A man rides a bicycle past billboard advertisements for host clubs, establishments that offer entertainment with male companions, along a street in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo. Host club operators are known for their ties with the criminal underworld.

A man rides a bicycle past billboard advertisements for 'host clubs,' establishments that offer entertainment with male companions, along a street in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo. Host club operators are known for their ties with the criminal underworld. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi
Published: May 23, 2024 12:10 PM GMT
Updated: May 23, 2024 12:13 PM GMT

There was a time when poor women from third-world countries like the Philippines would come to Japan to fill the ranks of the entertainment business, night clubs, and even engage in prostitution. The notion that these women, often driven by economic necessity, would seek opportunities in Japan's bustling nightlife was a well-known phenomenon.

However, in a surprising and troubling reversal of this trend, it is now Japanese women who are seeking to make money abroad by selling themselves. The shift in this dynamic is stark and highlights the changing socio-economic landscape in Japan.

Once, Japan was seen as a land of opportunity for many women from developing countries. Here, they could earn more in the entertainment industry or through illicit means than in their home countries. These women were often vulnerable and exploited, but they still saw Japan as a place where they could escape poverty.

Today, the economic struggles and societal pressures in Japan have driven some Japanese women to seek similar opportunities abroad. The rising cost of living, stagnant wages, and the pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle have all contributed to this shift.

In particular, the extravagant nightlife culture in Japan, with its host clubs and high-end bars, has left many women in significant debt, pushing them towards desperate measures to repay these obligations.

A recent investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has revealed a disturbing trend of Japanese women being recruited for prostitution abroad. This has led to the arrest of a prostitution broker based in Japan and two associates on charges of recruiting a Japanese woman to work at a brothel in Australia.

The suspects, who manage a brothel in Sydney, reportedly earned about 40 million yen (around $257,000) over a year by employing Japanese women, who are deemed popular among foreign clients.

The three men, including Yoshio Usui, a 54-year-old company executive from Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, and Yosuke Ohara, a 44-year-old company executive from Fuchu City, Tokyo, face accusations of violating the Employment Security Act. They allegedly solicited a woman in her 30s, who responded to an online job advertisement, to work at the “244 Paddington” brothel in Sydney in March 2023. The suspects have admitted to the allegations.

According to the MPD, Usui and his associates recruited women through job listing websites, posing as agents for migrant workers in Australia, and reassured applicants that prostitution was legal under a working holiday visa. At the Sydney brothel, two to three women, predominantly Japanese, were typically employed at any given time.

As traditional values fade and financial desperation grows, the lack of institutional support exacerbates the problem, pushing vulnerable women into exploitative situations. Once considered degrading, prostitution is now seen by some as a necessary means of survival, highlighting a troubling shift in societal values where monetary gain has become the primary goal.

This decline in moral and spiritual support from religious institutions, which once provided guidance and assistance, has left a void that is being filled by economic desperation.

One of the fundamental ethical guidelines in Buddhism is the adherence to the Five Precepts, which serve as a moral foundation for laypeople. The third precept specifically advises against sexual misconduct, which includes any form of sexual behavior that causes harm or suffering to oneself or others.

Prostitution often involves exploitation, coercion, and harm, directly violating this precept.

The Noble Eightfold Path, which is central to Buddhist practice, includes the principle of "Right Livelihood." This principle encourages individuals to engage in occupations that do not cause harm to others and are ethically sound.

Prostitution is seen as unethical because it can lead to the exploitation and objectification of individuals, degrading their dignity and often placing them in harmful situations. This is contrary to the principle of Right Livelihood, which seeks to promote well-being and ethical living.

Also, Buddhism teaches that actions have far-reaching consequences, both in this life and in future lives, and engaging in prostitution can generate negative karma which in turn affects one’s future rebirths, perpetuating the cycle of suffering.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

As spiritual values diminish in modern society, the ethical standards that once guided behavior erode. In Japan, this decline is evident as more individuals embrace secular values, becoming increasingly entangled in the darker aspects of the material world. The prioritization of financial gain over moral and spiritual well-being has led to choices that degrade personal dignity and societal integrity.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Alappatt of Ramanathapuram , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Florentino Galang Lavarias of Balanga, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Bartolome Gaspar Santos of Iba, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Alangaram Arokia Sebastian Durairaj of Bhopal, India
Read More...
Latest News
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.