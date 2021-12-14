X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Vatican City

Synod official apologizes to gay Catholics over snub

LGBTQ advocacy group praises a Vatican official for apologizing for the pain caused when he removed a reference to the group

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: December 14, 2021 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 05:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
3

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
5

Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony

Dec 13, 2021
6

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
7

Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India

Dec 13, 2021
8

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
9

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
10

India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Synod official apologizes to gay Catholics over snub

LGBTQ Catholics are more than welcome to participate in the prayer, discernment and discussion process leading up to the celebration of the assembly of the world Synod of Bishops in 2023, a synod official said.

Thierry Bonaventura, communication manager of the synod's general secretariat, formally apologized for his decision in early December to remove from a website of synod resources a video of an October seminar on the synod prepared by New Ways Ministry, an unofficial Catholic group that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics.

In an article in the December newsletter of the Synod of Bishops, Bonaventura published his apology under the title, "Children of a Lesser God?"

"Walking together also means knowing how to apologize," he wrote.

"In recent days, I have personally taken the initiative to depublish a post" by New Ways Ministry "for internal procedural reasons," he said, without further explanation. "This brought pain to the entire LGBTQ community, who once again felt left out."

The link to the New Ways video was restored to the synod resources page Dec. 12 and a letter from an Italian LGBTQ group encouraging participation in the synod process was added.

In this case, my team was not aware of the situation of the New Ways organization and of the clarification given by the USCCB president in 2010

In posting the materials, Bonaventura said, "I feel that I must apologize to all LGBTQ people and to the members of New Ways Ministry for the pain caused."

The restoration of the video and the posting of the Italian letter, he said, shows "the firm will -- not only mine but of the entire general secretariat of the synod -- not to exclude those who wish to carry out this synodal process with a sincere heart and a spirit of dialogue and real discernment."

"LGBTQ groups and those groups who feel they live on the 'margins' of the church can direct their contributions, resources or what they want to share with the whole people of God to [email protected]," he said.

The EWTN-owned Catholic News Agency had reported Dec. 7 that Bonaventura had removed the video link.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Even if we are open to receiving any useful resources without a particular censoring of the material, it is our desire to welcome inputs from officially recognized organizations by the Catholic Church," Bonaventura had told CNA. "In this case, my team was not aware of the situation of the New Ways organization and of the clarification given by the USCCB president in 2010."

Bonaventura was referring to a statement by the late Cardinal Francis E. George of Chicago, then president of the U.S. bishops conference, saying that, "like other groups that claim to be Catholic but deny central aspects of church teaching, New Ways Ministry has no approval or recognition from the Catholic Church and that they cannot speak on behalf of the Catholic faithful in the United States."

The occasion of the statement, the cardinal had said, was that "New Ways Ministry has recently criticized efforts by the church to defend the traditional definition of marriage as between one man and one woman and has urged Catholics to support electoral initiatives to establish same-sex 'marriage.'"

The National Catholic Reporter reported Dec. 8 that in May and again in June, New Ways Ministry received letters from Pope Francis thanking them for their outreach.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Support Us

Latest News

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Dec 14, 2021
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Dec 14, 2021
Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity
Dec 14, 2021
Interfaith concert marks Macau handover anniversary
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Dec 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021
Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam
Dec 14, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work

Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work
Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims

Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims
Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses

Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses
French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

Bishops call authorities in Brazil arsonists for denuding Amazon rainforests

Bishops call authorities in Brazil “arsonists” for denuding Amazon rainforests
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.