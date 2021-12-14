Synod official apologizes to gay Catholics over snub

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Updated: December 14, 2021 05:38 AM GMT
LGBTQ Catholics are more than welcome to participate in the prayer, discernment and discussion process leading up to the celebration of the assembly of the world Synod of Bishops in 2023, a synod official said.
Thierry Bonaventura, communication manager of the synod's general secretariat, formally apologized for his decision in early December to remove from a website of synod resources a video of an October seminar on the synod prepared by New Ways Ministry, an unofficial Catholic group that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics.
In an article in the December newsletter of the Synod of Bishops, Bonaventura published his apology under the title, "Children of a Lesser God?"
"Walking together also means knowing how to apologize," he wrote.
"In recent days, I have personally taken the initiative to depublish a post" by New Ways Ministry "for internal procedural reasons," he said, without further explanation. "This brought pain to the entire LGBTQ community, who once again felt left out."
The link to the New Ways video was restored to the synod resources page Dec. 12 and a letter from an Italian LGBTQ group encouraging participation in the synod process was added.
In this case, my team was not aware of the situation of the New Ways organization and of the clarification given by the USCCB president in 2010
In posting the materials, Bonaventura said, "I feel that I must apologize to all LGBTQ people and to the members of New Ways Ministry for the pain caused."
The restoration of the video and the posting of the Italian letter, he said, shows "the firm will -- not only mine but of the entire general secretariat of the synod -- not to exclude those who wish to carry out this synodal process with a sincere heart and a spirit of dialogue and real discernment."
"LGBTQ groups and those groups who feel they live on the 'margins' of the church can direct their contributions, resources or what they want to share with the whole people of God to [email protected]," he said.
The EWTN-owned Catholic News Agency had reported Dec. 7 that Bonaventura had removed the video link.
"Even if we are open to receiving any useful resources without a particular censoring of the material, it is our desire to welcome inputs from officially recognized organizations by the Catholic Church," Bonaventura had told CNA. "In this case, my team was not aware of the situation of the New Ways organization and of the clarification given by the USCCB president in 2010."
Bonaventura was referring to a statement by the late Cardinal Francis E. George of Chicago, then president of the U.S. bishops conference, saying that, "like other groups that claim to be Catholic but deny central aspects of church teaching, New Ways Ministry has no approval or recognition from the Catholic Church and that they cannot speak on behalf of the Catholic faithful in the United States."
The occasion of the statement, the cardinal had said, was that "New Ways Ministry has recently criticized efforts by the church to defend the traditional definition of marriage as between one man and one woman and has urged Catholics to support electoral initiatives to establish same-sex 'marriage.'"
The National Catholic Reporter reported Dec. 8 that in May and again in June, New Ways Ministry received letters from Pope Francis thanking them for their outreach.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…