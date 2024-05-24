News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Supreme Court bans Church of South India’s Synod election

A court-appointed panel holds power in the crisis-ridden second-largest Protestant denomination in the country
Members of the Church of South India at a function to seek social justice for the downtrodden.

Members of the Church of South India at a function to seek social justice for the downtrodden. (Photo:csi1947.com)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 24, 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Updated: May 24, 2024 12:09 PM GMT

India's Supreme Court has banned holding elections to the crisis-ridden Church of South India’s synod and appointing diocesan councils.

The top court on May 22 restrained the court-appointed administrators of the Church from holding elections to the now-defunct Synod of the second-largest Protestant denomination in India.

The Church, headquartered in Chennai, has over 4 million followers scattered across 24 dioceses in India and neighboring Sri Lanka.

The Madras High Court in Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu, on April 12 appointed retired Justices R Balasubramanian and V Bharathidasan as administrators of the Church.

The high court has given the administrators powers to handle the Church's finances and told them to conduct elections to the Synod.

The court intervened after a section of the laity alleged corruption charges against former Synod moderator Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam.

"We are not setting aside the appointment of the administrators. We are saying they will not take any decision,” clarified the Supreme Court.

The High Court has allowed the administrators to appoint members to respective diocesan councils at “the earliest possible opportunity.”

The court-appointed administrators took charge on April 18 and banned the treasurer from executing financial transactions.

In 2022, the laity moved the High Court against Rasalam, and the court removed him from the post in September last year.

The petitioners have accused him and the Synod under him of arbitrarily amending the Church's constitution.

They expressed their inability to remove him from office because the Church lacked a law to remove the moderator.

The petitioners have alleged that ten criminal cases are pending against the moderator.

The CSI was formed in 1947 after India’s independence from Britain as a union of all Protestant denominations.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Its counterpart in north India is the Church of North India (CNI), which inherited a significant portion of the Anglican Church's assets after independence.

The Supreme Court will take up the case after its summer vacation, which started on May 20. The court is scheduled to resume its sitting on July 8.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Pius Riana Prapdi of Ketapang , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Narciso Villaver Abellana of Romblon, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Peter Jiashan Lin of Fuzhou, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Jose Romeo O. Lazo of Jaro, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Supreme Court bans Church of South India’s Synod election
Supreme Court bans Church of South India’s Synod election
Indonesian activists hail environmentalist’s acquittal
Indonesian activists hail environmentalist’s acquittal
Many feared dead in massive landslide in Papua New Guinea
Many feared dead in massive landslide in Papua New Guinea
Filipino Church organizes street rally to oppose charter change
Filipino Church organizes street rally to oppose charter change
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.