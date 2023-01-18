News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine Nobel laureate acquitted of tax evasion

Maria Ressa is currently on bail as she appeals a six-year prison sentence handed down in 2020 for a libel conviction

Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa looks on after she was acquitted of the tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Jan. 18, 2023

Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa looks on after she was acquitted of the tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Manila

By AFP, Manila

Published: January 18, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2023 05:37 AM GMT

Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa was on Wednesday acquitted of tax evasion, among a slew of charges she has long maintained are politically motivated, calling the verdict a victory for "truth".

Ressa, who shared the Nobel with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, still faces three other cases, including a cyber libel conviction now under appeal that could mean nearly seven years in prison.

"Today, facts win. Truth wins," a teary-eyed and defiant Ressa told reporters outside the Manila courtroom after the court ruled on four government charges that she and her online media company Rappler had dodged taxes in a 2015 bond sale to foreign investors.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The tax court said prosecutors failed to prove "beyond reasonable doubt" that Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. had evaded paying income taxes owed.

"These charges were politically motivated," Ressa said Wednesday. "We were able to prove that Rappler is not a tax evader."

The 59-year-old has been battling a series of cases that media advocates say were filed due to her vocal criticism of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his drug war, which claimed thousands of lives.

Ressa and Muratov were awarded the 2021 Nobel for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

Asked what the tax court ruling meant, Ressa said: "Hope. That's what it provides."

In a statement, Rappler said: "An adverse decision would have had far-reaching repercussions on both the press and the capital markets ... With you we will continue to #HoldTheLine" -- a slogan used to symbolize their fight for press freedom.

An uncertain future

Despite the ruling, the future of Rappler, which Ressa founded in 2012, remains uncertain.

It is still fighting a Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission order to close it for allegedly violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership in media.

The news organization, which remains operational, is accused of allowing foreigners to take control of its website through its parent company Rappler Holdings' issuance of "depositary receipts".

Under the constitution, investment in media is reserved for Filipinos or Filipino-controlled entities.

The case springs from a 2015 investment by the US-based Omidyar Network, established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar later transferred its Rappler investment to the site's local managers to stave off efforts by Duterte to shut it down.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said in September he would not interfere in Ressa's cases, citing the separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government.

Shortly after Marcos took office last year, Ressa lost an appeal against a 2020 conviction for cyber libel.

Trouble for Ressa and Rappler began in 2016, when Duterte came to power and launched a drug war in which more than 6,200 people were killed in police anti-narcotics operations, official data shows.

Rights groups estimate tens of thousands were killed.

Rappler was among the domestic and foreign media outlets that published shocking images of the killings and questioned the crackdown's legal basis.

Local broadcaster ABS-CBN -- also critical of Duterte -- lost its free-to-air license, while Ressa and Rappler endured what press freedom advocates say was a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks.

Duterte's government said previously it had nothing to do with any of the cases against Ressa.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers
French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118 French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118
Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought
India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities
Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’ Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’
Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sultanpet

Diocese of Sultanpet

The new diocese of Sultanpet, include the civil district of Palakkad in the state of Kerala, is bordered by the

Read more
Diocese of Jabalpur

Diocese of Jabalpur

The first Roman Catholics arrived in Jabalpur in 1840 with the establishment of a military regiment in Jabalpur by the

Read more
Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

The Pathanamthitta eparchy belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. It is the seventh eparchy of Malankara

Read more
Diocese of Mananthavady

Diocese of Mananthavady

Mananthavady diocese was established by Pope Paul VI on March 1, 1973, by bifurcating the diocese of Thalassery. The

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.