South Korea

Methodist university opens Korea’s largest Jesus sculpture park

Mokwon University calls Garden of Blessings Park a textbook for students to confirm and experience the work of Christ

Mokwon University officials and guests attend the opening ceremony of the Garden of Blessings on the campus on July 4

Mokwon University officials and guests attend the opening ceremony of the Garden of Blessings on the campus on July 4. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 07, 2022 07:19 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2022 07:21 AM GMT

A Methodist-run university in South Korea has opened a park depicting Jesus Christ's life and death through sculptures, which is billed as the largest of its kind in the region.

The Garden of Blessings Park located on the campus of Mokwon University in Daejeon was opened on July 4 in the presence of Yoo Young-wan, chairman of the Methodist Academy, reported Korean news agency Dong-A Ilbo.

The park spreads over 8,700 square meters and was built while preserving the existing vegetation and adding more to it.

“The Garden of Blessings is a great textbook for students to confirm and experience the work of Jesus, and it will be used as a beautiful resting place for citizens,” chairman Yoo said at the opening ceremony.

The park has 12 statues arranged across the trails.

The statues were designed by Professor Changsoo Lee, head of the Department of Formative Content at the university’s College of Art and Design.

"The park was the result of an idea shared by Mokwon University president, Kwon Hyuk-dae"

The statues are based on the six themes derived from Jesus’ life such as grace, calling, gospel, commitment, sacrifice, and blessing.

Information about the statues and the relevant Bible verses are placed by each statue for non-Christian visitors to read.

For example, the statue under the theme "calling" depicts Jesus calling to Matthew to follow him.

The public visiting the park can walk along a trail arranged with lighting, ambient music, and security. Visitors are allowed to be in the park and rest even at night.

The park was the result of an idea shared by Mokwon University president, Kwon Hyuk-dae, in 2018 during an Alumni Association meeting.

Some 120 individuals, churches and organizations participated in fundraising to create the largest park that conserves nature and portrays key moments in Jesus’ life.

"We created the Garden of Blessings, a missionary sculpture park, to share the love we have received over the years," a Mokwon University official said.

Mokwon University, the first private university in Daejeon, was founded in 1954 by Charles D. Stokes, an American Methodist missionary.

The Korean Methodist Church has approximately 1.5 million members. The pioneering missionaries first arrived from the United States in Korea in the late 19th century.

