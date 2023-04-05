News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’

Before it was demolished with explosives in 2018, the Golden Lampstand Church was one of the largest churches in China

The Golden Lampstand Evangelical Church is being demolished with explosives in Linfen City of China's Shanxi province in January 2018. The church's leaders and members are facing trial for alleged fraud

The Golden Lampstand Evangelical Church is being demolished with explosives in Linfen City of China's Shanxi province in January 2018. The church's leaders and members are facing trial for alleged fraud. (Photo: ChinaAid)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 05, 2023 09:55 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2023 10:24 AM GMT

A court in a northern province of China held a public trial over the alleged fraud of leaders and members of an evangelical mega-church that was demolished by the authorities in 2018, says a rights group.

The court in Linfen city of Shanxi Province had a public hearing on the alleged fraud case on March 29, ChinaAid reported on April 4.

The accused include Yang Rongli, an Evangelist and leader of Golden Lampstand Church, pastor Wang Xiaoguang and his wife, and 10 members of the church.

It is still unknown whether the court convicted the defendants or verdict was delivered against them.

Ahead of the trial, Rongli’s brother, Yang Kai, issued three requests for prayer for the defendants.

He appealed to all to pray so the Lord gives the accused “strength to be witnesses for the Lord” and for more than 10 lawyers who are defending the accused so they can have the “discernment, wisdom, and the ability for the team to act as one person.”

He also invited brothers, sisters, and people from all walks of life to participate in the public trial “to witness together the fairness, openness, and just embodiment of the law.”

The trial of leaders and members is the latest in a series of crackdowns on the church since it was constructed in 2009. It was one of the largest churches in China, media reports say.

The church was built at an estimated cost of US$ 2.6 million and its congregation was part of a network of 50,000 members, Bitter Winter magazine reported in 2018.

The military police in Linfen demolished the church in January 2018 using explosives and heavy machinery after alleging it was built illegally without proper permits.

Following their arrest on Aug. 7, 2021, the leaders and members of the church were charged with fraud for allegedly collecting donations including tithes and offerings to the church from the members.

Bob Fu, a Chinese Christian living in exile in the US and founder of ChinaAid, slammed the purge of Golden Lampstand church leaders and members as “purely religious persecution.”

The rights group reported the persecution against the church is part of a wider crackdown on Christian groups in the region. In the past two years, a similar charge of fraud was leveled against leaders and pastors of Linfen Covenant Church and Xi’an Church of Abundance.

In communist and officially atheist China, religious groups that are not registered or affiliated with state-sanctioned bodies overseeing religious affairs face constant persecution and criminalization.

The purge against unregistered religious groups and their affiliated organizations intensified in 2018 after the Chinese Communist Party adopted new regulations on religious affairs.

The new regulations and policies require all religious groups, clergy, and members to register with the state and adhere to the socialist ideologies of the CCP or face criminal charges.

Since then, dozens of unregistered Christian churches have been closed, Christian organizations including schools and orphanages were shut and hundreds of Christians have been arrested across China.  

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary
Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill
Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities
Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’ Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’
Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest
Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Diocese of Ahmedabad

Diocese of Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, a mega city, is the commercial capital of Gujarat, although the political capital has been shifted some 32

Read more
Archdiocese of Changsha

Archdiocese of Changsha

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan, in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Diocese of Kumbakonam

Diocese of Kumbakonam

The diocese covers 7,823 square kilometers, including 18 civil administration units called taluks in five civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.