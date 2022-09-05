News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip

The future of Filipino Mary Jane Veloso, a convicted drug mule facing death in Indonesia, remains uncertain

President Joko Widodo welcomes Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Sept. 5

President Joko Widodo welcomes Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Sept. 5. (Photo: Cabinet Secretariat)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: September 05, 2022 11:01 AM GMT

Updated: September 05, 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Rights groups and Church leaders have urged government leaders of Indonesia and the Philippines to take up the case of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino migrant worker on death row in Indonesia, during their upcoming bilateral meeting in Jakarta.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Indonesia on Sept. 4-6 during which he met with President Joko Widodo.

“We hope that President Widodo and President Marcos will not only discuss business cooperation and state security but also discuss the protection and working conditions of migrants by using their diplomatic power,” said a statement issued by 36 human rights organizations and three individuals.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The statement said Veloso is a “victim of human trafficking and drug syndicates” and hence “it is not appropriate for the state to punish the victim.”

Veloso was sentenced to death by an Indonesian court in 2010 after being caught at Yogyakarta's Adi Sucipto Airport in possession of 2.6 kilograms of heroin wrapped inside an aluminum foil. Throughout her trial, she maintained her innocence.

She was to be executed in 2015 along with dozens of other people, but the execution was canceled amid international pressure to allow her to testify against her alleged recruiters who face charges in the Philippines.

The statement sought that Veloso is given “an opportunity to testify in the trial in the Philippines against her recruiters.”

Rights activists reminded that her case was similar to that of Merry Utami, a Catholic woman, who was also sentenced to death in 2002 after being arrested at Jakarta's Soekarno Hatta Airport because officers found heroin weighing 1.1 kg in her bag, which was said to have been deposited by her partner, a man from Nepal without her knowledge.

They said the two victims should “be protected and not punished,” and urged that they be released so they can return to their families.

Sister Laurentina Suharsih, a Catholic activist nun who supported the statement, said that Veloso, as well as Utami, “were victims of human trafficking.”

The nun told UCA News that she had met Utami in prison in 2015 and that is how she got me involved in the struggle to provide justice for them.

“Given that the Catholic Church opposes the death penalty, I also took part in the protests. I regret why until now the state has not taken a firm stance leaving the fate of the victims in limbo,” Sister Suharsih said.

Whether the Veloso case came up for discussion during the meeting of the two leaders at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Sept. 5, is not yet known.

The Inquirer reported that Marcos did not mention the Veloso case when he spoke to members of the Filipino community in Jakarta on Sept. 4.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles told reporters that "maybe it will be discussed by one or both parties. We'll have to see."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia
Future uncertain for Pakistan’s blasphemy victims Future uncertain for Pakistan’s blasphemy victims
Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip
Church warns over fake donation for Filipino priest Church warns over fake donation for Filipino priest
Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution
China jails Tibetan monks for Dalai Lama photos China jails Tibetan monks for Dalai Lama photos
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

An almost incognito pope appears in St Peters Basilica

An (almost) incognito pope appears in St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis' arrival at the recent consistory went virtually unnoticed

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.