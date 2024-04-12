News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Interreligious dialogue needed to encourage peace in Africa: experts

The Vatican dicastery organized a workshop in Nairobi on 'Christianity in Dialogue with Islam and African Traditional Religion'
Bishops and delegates are seen attending the workshop organized in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 9-10, 2024.

Bishops and delegates are seen attending the workshop organized in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 9-10, 2024. (Photo: Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, Vatican)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: April 12, 2024 06:09 AM GMT
Updated: April 12, 2024 06:15 AM GMT

Interreligious dialogue can eradicate ignorance about other religious traditions, promote mutual respect and safeguard values that foster religious and cultural diversity and the dignity of every human being, church experts and pastoral workers in Africa said.

"We declare that the African continent can only achieve an integral and sustainable development if it can foster a culture of peace and fraternity," they said in a final statement published on April 11 by the Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.

This kind of culture is "founded on the principles of freedom, justice, democracy, respect and solidarity," and "through dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation," it promotes respect for human rights and dignity and the rejection of violence, the statement said.

The dicastery organized a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, April 9-10 for coordinators of bishops' commissions for interreligious dialogue and pastoral workers involved in interreligious dialogue across the African continent to discuss the theme, "Christianity in Dialogue with Islam and African Traditional Religion: Challenges and Opportunities."

Workshop attendees "gathered to support one another" and "to send a message to the people of Africa that religions can play a greater role in building a culture of peace, reconciliation and fraternity," the statement said. "We believe that we can do this through education and engagement in interreligious dialogue."

A report by the U.N. international development agency said sub-Saharan Africa is the new "global epicenter" of violent Islamic extremism with 48% of global terrorism deaths in 2021, according to the Associated Press.

A growing number of new recruits are joining extremist groups for the promise of improved livelihoods and fewer people are joining for religious reasons, according to the UNDP report made public April 9.

Governments' counter-terrorism military efforts are failing to stop extremism, it said.

The report said "about 71% of those who joined extremist groups were influenced by human rights abuses by state security forces, such as the killings or arrests of family members," and ineffective judicial systems for victims of such crimes, the AP said.

The UNDP report recommended better social services for children, especially education and welfare, and better economic opportunities for people.

Participants at the Vatican-sponsored workshop wrote, "We are concerned over the increasing polarization, tensions, conflicts and religious radicalization in certain African countries, particularly in West, Central and East Africa, that can be attributed to various factors, including socio-economic and political ones."

"For us, interreligious dialogue is an effective means to root out ignorance about other religious traditions, promote mutual respect and preserve the values that foster religious and cultural diversity and the dignity of every human being," they wrote.

"Religious leaders have a great responsibility to foster harmony and educate their respective followers to live as brothers and sisters," they wrote, which is why the creation of an episcopal commission for interreligious dialogue should be encouraged in each African country in order to promote interreligious dialogue.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Jose R. Rojas Jr. of Libmanan, Philippines
Read More...
Father
Prefect Pierre Suon Hangly of Kompong-Cham, Cambodia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Stephen Boonlert Phromsena of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Karnam Dhaman Kumar of Nalgonda , India
Read More...
Latest News
Call for Hindu state worries Nepal’s religious minorities
Call for Hindu state worries Nepal’s religious minorities
Macau Catholics donate for victims of Israel-Hamas war
Macau Catholics donate for victims of Israel-Hamas war
Myanmar rebels mop up after victory in Myawaddy
Myanmar rebels mop up after victory in Myawaddy
Gunmen shoot Myanmar priest while he celebrates Mass
Gunmen shoot Myanmar priest while he celebrates Mass
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: support@ucanews.com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.