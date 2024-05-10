News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population

The demand refers to findings of a report by an advisory body to PM Modi regarding growth of Muslim population
Shriraj Nair, spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (left).

Shriraj Nair, spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (left). (Photo: X)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: May 10, 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Updated: May 10, 2024 11:43 AM GMT

A Hindu nationalist group in India, the world’s most populous country, has demanded a law to control population growth over perceived fears that Muslims could outnumber the majority Hindus.

“Hindus generally settle down for one or two children... [but] there are people who say children are Allah’s gifts. This is a matter of deep concern,” said Shriraj Nair, spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP or World Hindu Council).

Nair said the Indian government “should immediately bring in a Population Control Bill.”

He referred to the recent findings of a report by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), which said the Hindu population declined by nearly 8 percent between 1950 and 2015 while Muslims grew at a record 43 percent in the 65 years.

“Demography decides your destiny... It’s high time Hindus awakened to this reality. Wherever Hindus slipped into minority, what has happened, we all know. Let's learn from history,” Nair posted on X on May 9.

The EAC report authored by Shamika Ravi, Abraham Jose, and Apurv Kumar Mishra, said that the population of Sikhs went up by 6.58 percent and Christians by 5.38 percent in the same period. But Jains and Parsis witnessed a decline in their numbers.

Ravi claimed that their report, which focuses on the share of religious minorities in 167 countries, “is the first attempt done objectively on this scale” and that the authors will now “need to look into the details.”

“Migration, legal or illegal, is also responsible for change in demography in various parts of the world. But we are not talking migration or birth rate, we are talking conversion,” she added.

The report further said that in neighboring Hindu-majority Nepal, Hindus' share of the population declined by 3.6 percent.

India’s opposition parties have questioned the timing and methodology adopted by the authors for reaching the conclusions when the country is holding a general election, the results of which are expected on June 4.

“The report cites the period between 1950 and 2015. Why does it not talk about the period after that? Moreover, the EAC is bound to be tailored to suit the ruling party’s convenience,” said Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal or National People’s Front said Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party government had not conducted the national census in 2021.

“You arrived at these numbers without holding a census,” he questioned the authors and urged them to “give up on your Hindu-Muslim binary and talk about real issues.”

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Tong Changping of Tongzhou, China
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Salmorin Bantolo of Masbate, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Seno Ngutra of Amboina, Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.