News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India flays tribal warning against sealing Myanmar border

India maintains that an open border with Myanmar gives scope for arms smuggling and illegal immigration
A bridge over river Tiau at Zokhawthar in northeastern state of Mizoram in India. The India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime is located at Zokhawthar.

A bridge over river Tiau at Zokhawthar in northeastern state of Mizoram in India. The India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime is located at Zokhawthar. (Photo: AFP)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: May 20, 2024 10:58 AM GMT
Updated: May 20, 2024 11:11 AM GMT

India’s home ministry has disapproved of the threat of violence from a primarily Christian tribal group against a federal move to seal the Myanmar-India border and end the free movement of people.

“Separate reports have been sought from police, Mizoram administration, and other federal agencies" to decide on action, a home ministry official in New Delhi told UCA News on May 20.

The federal ministry’s move comes three days after the Zo Reunification Organisation (ZoRO) in Christian-majority Mizoram state threatened violence if India proceeded with a plan to end the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The FMR policy allows people in India and its eastern neighbor Myanmar to cross up to 16 kilometers into each other's border without travel documents under a 1950 pact. Several tribal groups live divided between the borders.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah announced the plan to end the FMR in January, and media reports said the government was advancing.

On May 16, the ZoRO, which seeks reunification of all tribal communities scattered in four north-eastern Indian states and neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar, asked India to abandon the move to fence the border.

"If India ditches the FMR, the youths will have no other alternative but to take up arms again,” said ZoRO general secretary Ramdinliana Renthlei at a rally in Zokhawthar in Mizoram.

The tribal leader's remark was "parochial and unwarranted,” said the home ministry official, seeking anonymity as he is not designated to speak to the media.

The threat of violence is “not a democratic way to ventilate grievances and hence are unwarranted,” the official told UCA News.

The ZoRO seeks a single administration for all Chin, Kuki, Mizo, and Zomi tribal communities living in India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Most of them follow Christianity.

The Mizos and the Kukis in India share ethnic bonds with tribal communities in Myanmar’s western Chin state, where 85 percent of its 478,000 people are Christians.

Christians account for over 87 percent of Mizoram’s 1.27 million people. India’s two other Christian-majority states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, are in the northeast.

The move to seal the border "will impact" years of social kinship, tribal leaders say.

In 1950, India and Myanmar agreed to allow “natives to move freely” into each other's territories along the 1,643-kilometer border on four northeastern states -- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The pact underwent several changes over the years, and in 2004, both countries decided to limit free movement to 16 kilometers.

Many people from strife-torn Myanmar, a leading opium producer in the world, have taken shelter in Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland after the military took power in 2021 through a coup, toppling a civilian government.

Since then, the Buddhist-majority Myanmar has been witnessing a bloody civil war between the ruling army and ethnic armed rebel groups that included tribal Christians. India has been cautious since the 2021 coup.

India maintains that an open border with Myanmar gives “scope to unscrupulous elements” to indulge in arms smuggling and will increase "immigration.”

Over 30,000 Myanmar nationals are reportedly staying in Mizoram since 2021.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Earlier this month, the Manipur state government claimed arrests of over 5,457 “illegal immigrants” from Myanmar.

India’s northeast region, divided into eight states, shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and China. It has witnessed several armed conflicts since the former British colony’s independence in 1947.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of Kottayam , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yinlin Zhang of Jixian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Christian Noel Emmanuel of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Duming Dias of Karwar, India
Read More...
Latest News
India flays tribal warning against sealing Myanmar border
India flays tribal warning against sealing Myanmar border
South Koreans celebrate May as ‘family month’
South Koreans celebrate May as ‘family month’
Vatican envoy attends presidential inauguration in Taiwan
Vatican envoy attends presidential inauguration in Taiwan
National pilgrimage across Amercia launched
National pilgrimage across Amercia launched
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.