News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man

The attackers were convicted of culpable homicide as police erroneously dropped murder charge

Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man

Members of India's minority groups protest the increasing incidents of mob lynching of Muslims and tribal people in eastern Jharkhand state, in the national capital New Delhi on April 15, 2019. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/ UCA News)

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 07, 2023 11:33 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

Ten men accused of lynching a Muslim man in 2019 were held guilty by a court in a central Indian state and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim trader, was beaten on June 18, 2019, by the men who apparently thought he was a thief. They also forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ slogans hailing Hindu gods. He died days later, in police custody.

A court in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district pronounced the sentence on July 5 after finding all the 10 attackers guilty of “culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicted people.

Global Chinese Catholicism

“We welcome the court’s decision, but I personally feel that the punishment could have been more severe than the jail term of 10 years given the serious nature of the crime,” Ratan Tirkey, a former member of the Government of Jharkhand’s tribal advisory committee, told UCA News.

Tirkey, a Catholic lay leader, said that the lynching of Ansari was part of a systematic hate campaign targeting poor Muslims “by branding them as anti-nationals and beef smugglers.”

“These self-proclaimed guardians of the Hindu religion killed a man just because he was a Muslim,” he added.

Nabore Ekka, president of the Delhi region of the Bharatiya Adivasi Sangamam (Indian Indigenous People’s Forum) told UCA News that “mob lynching has become a trend in society to suppress minority groups.”

Meanwhile, Shaista Parveen, widow of Ansari told media people that she will appeal against the sentence in the state’s high court and demand life imprisonment for her husband’s killers.

“I respect the district court verdict but am not fully satisfied with it,” she said.

The local police’s role in the case has come under question from the very beginning of the case.

Ansari was taken into custody in an injured state by the police who did not file a case against the people who had attacked him.

Instead, they relied on a post-mortem report, which said Ansari had died of “cardiac arrest.”

After a complaint was filed by Parveen, a fact-finding team sent by a civil rights organization found that the police had denied Ansari proper medical treatment and also threatened his family.

Later, a probe panel appointed by the district administration also found lapses on the police’s part and said that doctors at the first hospital Ansari was taken to were also responsible as their report led to police taking him into custody despite severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government admitted that 46 incidents of mob lynching have taken place in the state in the last five years. The government, however, did not disclose the number of people who have died in such incidents.

Minorities groups say that incidents of mob lynching of poor Muslim men had increased since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in India in 2014.

Muslims make up 14.53 percent of Jharkhand’s population of 33 million, of which 4.3 percent are Christians, mostly tribal people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown
Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man
No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China
No anger toward China, Dalai Lama says on birthday No anger toward China, Dalai Lama says on birthday
ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh
6 killed in Rohingya camp after ICC prosecutor visit 6 killed in Rohingya camp after ICC prosecutor visit
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga is located in North Sumatera province, western Indonesia. However, it is not the only diocese in

Read more
Archdiocese of Fuzhou

Archdiocese of Fuzhou

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Fuzhou is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.