X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Cambodia

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Most are ethnic Vietnamese with nowhere to go as borders remain closed amid the pandemic

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: June 16, 2021 06:00 AM GMT

Updated: June 16, 2021 06:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
2

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
3

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
4

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
5

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
6

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
7

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
8

Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village

Jun 13, 2021
9

Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Jun 14, 2021
10

Myanmar security forces release six priests

Jun 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

A floating village at Kampong Phuluk on the Tonle Sap. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0)

Authorities in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh have been sharply criticized for evicting hundreds of people and dismantling their house boats on the Mekong River, where families have carved out a lifestyle around fishing for generations.

Embittered residents of the floating communities say they have nowhere to go, particularly amid the pandemic, which has limited travel and resulted in the closure of the border with Vietnam.

Eviction notices, with little warning, were issued by the Phnom Penh Municipality following complaints the communities were little more than "floating slums" littered with plastic bags, raw sewage and other refuse along the Tonle Sap, a tributary of the Mekong.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“There are 316 homes that we have to evict today. This really affects the beauty of the city, the environment. You sit on a boat, it smells very bad,” Si Vutha, head of Prek Pnov district's land management office, told Reuters news agency on June 11.

The evictions are part of a clean-up campaign in the capital as Cambodia takes the rotating chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year and hosts the Southeast Asian Games in 2023 with national elections scheduled shortly afterwards.

With nowhere to go and unable to cross the border, Lyo Van Tran, a US-based Vietnamese advocate, urged a delay, saying the exodus could result in a backlog along the closed border that could pose a Covid-19 health risk.

Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan said the evictions followed orders by the National Assembly

Critics also argue the evictions reflect a traditional animosity between Khmers and Vietnamese which has resulted in ethnic Vietnamese leaving Cambodia.

Vu Quang Minh, Vietnam’s ambassador to Phnom Penh, has reportedly visited the communities at least twice.

But Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan said the evictions followed orders by the National Assembly and the decision was not motivated by politics or discrimination against anyone.

Le Thị Thu Hang, spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, said her government was providing support and was working with Cambodian authorities to grant legal papers to the affected families.

Related News

She said Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had asked his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonnto to address the legal status of ethnic Vietnamese living in Cambodia.

“He also asked that the Cambodian authorities have a reasonable roadmap in the implementation of their socioeconomic policies to ensure the rights and welfare of the Vietnamese community,” she told Vietnam News.

“And enable the people affected by the policies to soon return to stability, to either keep their current work or switch to another appropriate occupation and to have full access to essential services.”

Cambodia has endured severe lockdowns since a sharp spike in the Covid-19 pandemic emerged in February which civil society groups like Human Rights Watch (HRW) say has hit low-income families hard despite government handouts.

“Millions of Cambodians are going hungry and fear losing their homes during the pandemic because there is no government social protection system,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at HRW.

“Sporadic one-off cash transfers won’t address basic needs. The Cambodian government should provide timely social protection to everyone in need under a social protection system that protects rights and contributes to an equitable recovery.”

Also Read

Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Churches become refuges for fleeing civilians in Myanmar
Churches become refuges for fleeing civilians in Myanmar
Filipino Catholics back call for ICC to pursue Duterte
Filipino Catholics back call for ICC to pursue Duterte
Indonesian Protestants reject peace offering 
Indonesian Protestants reject peace offering 
Indonesian village becomes new place of pilgrimage
Indonesian village becomes new place of pilgrimage
EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations
EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Churches become refuges for fleeing civilians in Myanmar
Jun 16, 2021
Bail for students accused of instigating Indian riots
Jun 16, 2021
Filipino Catholics back call for ICC to pursue Duterte
Jun 16, 2021
Macau follows Hong Kong in closing Taiwan office
Jun 16, 2021
Indonesian Protestants reject peace offering 
Jun 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Jun 15, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Sarah meets with Guineas political leaders

Cardinal Sarah meets with Guinea’s political leaders
Cardinal calls for unity as Peru grapples with presidential election outcome

Cardinal calls for unity as Peru grapples with presidential election outcome
Stage One of the Synod Listening to the Faithful

Stage One of the Synod: Listening to the Faithful
Just Do It No Please Dont

Just Do It? No, Please Don’t
Nun takes over as secretarygeneral of the Eritrean bishops conference

Nun takes over as secretary-general of the Eritrean bishops' conference
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 16 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 16 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom

Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom
Jesus, increase our sense of social concern

Jesus, increase our sense of social concern
Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day

Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.