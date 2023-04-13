Hong Kong mass migraton pushes eldery to lonliness

Hundreds of thousands of young people have left Hong Kong after China imposed a sweeping security law in 2020

An elderly woman pushes her trolleys up a hill in Hong Kong on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo: Peter Parks / AFP)

Most elderly people in Hong Kong live in loneliness and depression after their children have migrated to other countries in recent years, says a survey conducted by a Christian group.

A high percentage of people above the age of 50 are at “high risk of social isolation and worsening physical and mental health” after their children who cared for them left Hong Kong, said the survey findings.

The Hong Kong Christian Services, which conducted the study, published its report during a press conference on April 13.

The study surveyed 203 non-institutionalized Hong Kong residents aged 50 and above from November 2022 to February 2023.

Thousands of people, mostly young, left Hong Kong after Britain, Canada and Australia offered “lifeboat” settlement schemes to Hongkongers after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city in 2020.

More than 144,500 Hongkongers received British National (Overseas) visas since the settlement scheme was announced in 2021, show data published by UK Home Office early this year.

At least 36 percent of the elderly in Hong Kong saw their children immigrating in 2020 or later, said the study titled, "The Survey on the Situation and Service Needs of the Elderly Staying in Hong Kong."

Some 79.5 percent of the elderly people with emigrant children are at ‘high risk’ of social isolation, which is 33.3 percent higher than elders without emigrant children, the study said.

Most elders (69.9 percent) with emigrant children felt “lonely” as a result of their children's emigration, it added.

It also said a majority (69.9 percent) with emigrant children were prone to depression, which is 34.5 percent higher than elders without emigrant children.

Most elders (69.9 percent) with emigrant children said the relationship with their children before emigration was ‘good’ or ‘very good.'

The study said parents are likely to experience less loneliness and higher levels of happiness when their relationship with their children is good.

The elderly also said they suffer from poor memory (42.5 percent), more frequent insomnia (41.1 percent) besides anxiety about daily expenses (39.7 percent). Some also reported reducing visits to tea houses, shopping, and other leisure activities (38.4 percent).

The survey also investigated the use of technology and community building.

Most people (56.8 percent) are also "learning to use new media communication methods or software to communicate closely with their children in distant places."

Some (51.9 percent) also said they took care of themselves by anticipating their needs, and 48.8 percent reported that they tried to “build relationships with local groups to get resources to deal with issues.”

The Christian Services group concluded that early preparation, relationship with children and connection with the community were the three major factors affecting the health of the elderly in Hong Kong.

The group also suggested providing pre-emigration support services, establishing a neighbor support network, and teaching the elderly to make effective use of information technology.

Established in 1952, Hong Kong Christian Services is an inter-denominational group that provides the needy with suitable, professional, and quality services while caring for the disadvantaged and the neglected in Hong Kong.

