News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

HK sports body head resigns after Taiwan 'country' gaffe

Josephine Ip was criticized for listing 'Chinese Taipei' among 'countries' taking part in a tournament in Hong Kong.
Josephine Ip, chairperson of the Hong Kong, China Weightlifting and Powerlifting Association.

Josephine Ip, chairperson of the Hong Kong, China Weightlifting and Powerlifting Association. (Photo: hongkongfp.com)

AFP, Hong Kong
Published: May 24, 2024 05:47 AM GMT
Updated: May 24, 2024 05:51 AM GMT

The head of a Hong Kong sports association resigned on May 24 after making a gaffe that the government lambasted as potentially violating the "one-China" principle by implying Taiwan's independence.

The Hong Kong government follows Beijing's orthodoxy that the self-ruled island of Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, to be reunited one day -- by force if necessary.

Josephine Ip, chairperson of Hong Kong, China Weightlifting and Powerlifting Association, was criticized this month after giving a speech that listed "Chinese Taipei" among the "countries" taking part in a tournament in Hong Kong.

In international sports competitions, democratic Taiwan is referred to as "Chinese Taipei."

The Hong Kong government said on May 11 that Ip's speech was "absolutely unacceptable" and gave rise to a "suspected violation of the one-China principle," adding that local sports officials would investigate.

The weightlifting association said on May 24 that Ip has stepped down "due to personal reasons".

The body earlier apologized for the "serious oversight" and said Ip bungled the speech which had meant to refer to Taiwan as a "region."

But critics such as pro-Beijing politician Adrian Ho cast doubt on the explanation, pointing to a similar gaffe Ip made in March that referred to Hong Kong -- a special administrative region of China -- as "a relatively small country."

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after the Chinese finance hub saw massive pro-democracy protests.

The law criminalizes acts of secession, such as calling for the independence of regions like Hong Kong and Taiwan, and comes with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Last year, Hong Kong's sports associations were told to include "China" in their official names or risk having funding pulled, as authorities sought to promote patriotism in the sector.

Ip's resignation came as Beijing held its second day of drills encircling Taiwan on Friday to test the Chinese military's ability to seize power over the island.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Guangdong Shi of Xingtai, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Xuegang Luo of Yibin, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Sam-seok Son of Busan, Korea
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad , India
Read More...
Latest News
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.