News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Canadian diplomats denied access to tycoon's trial in China

Canadian citizen Xiao Jianhua was allegedly abducted from a Hong Kong hotel in 2017

Canadian-Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua on Trial in China

People walk past the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on August 10, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 05, 2022 05:20 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2022 05:25 AM GMT

Canadian diplomats were denied access to the trial of Canadian-Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua in China, Ottawa's embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Tuesday, a day after the businessman stood trial.

Xiao, one of China's richest people at the time of his alleged abduction from a Hong Kong hotel in 2017, reportedly had close connections to the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

Nothing more had been known about the tycoon, who is a Canadian citizen, since his disappearance, until the embassy confirmed Monday that he was facing trial.

"Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings. Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities," the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese authorities have so far been silent about the case, reportedly linked to an anti-corruption drive championed by President Xi Jinping since he came to power.

Asked about the trial Monday, a foreign ministry official said they were "not aware of the situation."

Xiao's alleged abduction came at a time when mainland Chinese agents were not permitted to operate in Hong Kong, and it sparked fear in the city about residents being forcibly disappeared.

These fears were at the heart of massive pro-democracy protests that shook Hong Kong in 2019, prompted by a government bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China's opaque, Communist Party-controlled judicial system.

Xiao's disappearance also followed the alleged kidnapping into mainland custody of five people working for a bookstore that published salacious titles about China's leaders.

The booksellers later appeared on mainland Chinese TV admitting to a variety of crimes.

In response to the 2019 protests, China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020.

That law allowed its security agencies to operate in the city and toppled the legal firewall between the mainland and Hong Kong courts.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Jesuit priest’s native village eternalizes his martyrdom Indian Jesuit priest’s native village eternalizes his martyrdom
Genetic testing controversy clouds medical tourism in Malaysia Genetic testing controversy clouds medical tourism in Malaysia
Sri Lanka admits bankruptcy, warns crisis will linger until 2023 Sri Lanka admits bankruptcy, warns crisis will linger until 2023
Bangladesh hill tribe demands justice for brutal killings Bangladesh hill tribe demands justice for brutal killings
Catholic farmers go organic to ease Korean peninsula food crisis Catholic farmers go organic to ease Korean peninsula food crisis
Myanmar junta 'ignoring pleas not to target churches' Myanmar junta 'ignoring pleas not to target churches'
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Cardinal Parolin calls for peace on papal visit to DRCongo

Cardinal Parolin calls for peace on “papal visit” to DR-Congo

The Vatican secretary of state presides at Mass for peace and reconciliation in the Central African country that Pope Francis was supposed to visit from July 2-5

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.