News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Two Catholic priests remain 'missing' in China

Fathers Chen Hekun and Chi Huitian from Baoding diocese in Hebei Province have been reported missing since April
Catholic faithful and Chinese choir perform hymns during an Easter Mass at a church in Beijing on March 30.

Catholics perform hymns during an Easter Mass at a church in Beijing on March 30. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 23, 2024 12:02 PM GMT
Updated: May 23, 2024 12:17 PM GMT

Two Chinese Catholic priests working for an underground Catholic diocese in China have been subjected to alleged forced disappearance, says a report.

Fathers Chen Hekun and Chi Huitian from Baoding diocese in Hebei Province have been reported missing since April this year, the China Aid reported on May 22, citing a Chinese Catholic news website Catholic Online.

Baoding diocese is one of China’s largest underground Catholic jurisdictions not recognized by the state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA).

Allegedly, Chen has been illegally detained by the authorities and the Catholics of Baoding diocese have requested “brothers and sisters to pray for Father Chen,” China Aid reported.

Chen was taken away from his home in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, on April 29, and is currently detained in Anxin County by Chinese authorities. The reasons for his detention have not been made known yet.

Chen was born in Anxin County and served as the dean of the Baoding diocesan seminary after his ordination as a priest for the diocese.

Reportedly, he had narrowly escaped arrest in November 2020 when the local government officials had raided the seminary and had taken away two priests, more than ten seminarians, and nuns.

Chen was away from the seminary at the time. The police were continuously on the lookout for him.

Meanwhile, Chi went incommunicado on April 17 in Baoding. The police later stated that he was sent back to his birthplace Xingtai, without giving the exact reasons for detaining him.

However, Chi’s family and friends say that they have not received any clear details of his whereabouts and have issued a request to the public to share any available information.

“We hope that anyone who knows where he is can help us. At the same time, we also ask you to pray for him and ask the Lord to help him,” they said, China Aid reported.

Reportedly, a majority of priests and other officials in Baoding diocese have signed documents and obtained certificates for the so-called “legalization,” which keeps them from harassment.

However, many refuse and face illegal detention and other charges.

Allegedly, such incidents of forced disappearances have occurred earlier in the diocese, China Aid reported.

The priests who are unwilling to join state-sanctioned church institutions and those who do not comply with the “brainwashing” and political “re-education” conducted by the Chinese Communist Party are targeted.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

During the detention period, the priests are required to attend political meetings.

They may be detained for a longer time until they “prove” a change in their thinking and join the government-controlled “official” institutions of the Chinese Church before being released, China Aid reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Antony Wyman Croos of Ratnapura, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Matthias Iong-hoon Ri of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yongqiang Yang of Zhoucun, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Silvio Siripong Charatsri of Ratchaburi, Thailand
Read More...
Latest News
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Toward the Second Session of the 2021-2024 Synod
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Singapore urged to halt executions, abolish death penalty
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Mary's Meals expands school-feeding program to Mozambique
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
Carlo Acutis' canonization news enthralls US devotees
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.