X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe

Both the previous and present governments have acted to conceal evidence, says Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: February 21, 2022 09:50 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 02:19 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
2

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
3

What do you think you are talking to?

Feb 18, 2022
4

Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization

Feb 18, 2022
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 18, 2022
6

16 candidates to fight for presidency in Timor-Leste

Feb 18, 2022
7

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
8

Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa

Feb 18, 2022
9

Indonesia's Papua to get first international university

Feb 18, 2022
10

Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe

Bishop Winston Fernando (left) receives a copy of a book reviewing government reports related to the Easter attacks from its author, Father Lal Pushpadewa Fernando, at an event on Feb. 19. (Photo: National Catholic Commission for Social Communication)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said that he has no faith left in the Sri Lankan government and the Attorney General (AG) department to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

“The present government has given promotions to officials who failed to prevent the Easter attacks,” said Cardinal Ranjith at the launch of Thitha (Full stop), a book authored by Father Lal Pushpadeva Fernando with the assistance of three editors, at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall on Feb. 19.

The 448-page book was compiled by the National Catholic Commission for Social Communication after reviewing the government-appointed commission’s reports on the Easter bombings.

Bishops, priests, nuns and laymen attended the event presided over by Bishop Winston Fernando, chairman of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka.

Cardinal Ranjith accused the current and former political leadership, AG department and the country’s intelligence services in a video message.

"Now, nearly three years since the attack, we can hardly accept that justice has been done. This government and the AG have hidden the evidence given by the Presidential Commission. We have sent letters asking for those volumes. Both the previous government and the present government have acted to conceal the evidence without considering any of those requests," he said.

We compiled the book with all the government-appointed commission reports related to the Easter attacks and would like the public to understand the recommendations

He further alleged that the present government had not fulfilled a single promise made to him and, due to the misconduct of the AG department, justice had not been served.

Father Fernando, national director for social communication, said the Easter attacks could have been halted.

"We compiled the book with all the government-appointed commission reports related to the Easter attacks and would like the public to understand the recommendations," he said.

A special National Catholic Committee of Bishops and Lawyers for Justice for the Easter Attacks regretted that “no action was taken” even though the Presidential Commission of Inquiry had recommended that criminal proceedings be instituted against former president Maithripala Sirisena and the then head of the State Intelligence Service.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Colombo High Court ordered Hemasiri Fernando, former defense secretary, and Pujitha Jayasundara, former inspector general of police, to be released on all charges including not preventing the Easter bombings on Feb. 19.

"An Indian intelligence agency had received direct and sensitive information about the attack four times on April 4, April 5, April 20, and April 21, 2019," the committee said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians
Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party
Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization
Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Feb 21, 2022
Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'
Feb 21, 2022
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Feb 21, 2022
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Feb 21, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa says visiting Zambian president

Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa, says visiting Zambian president
Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa

Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa
The popes little handwritten notes

The pope’s little handwritten notes

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.