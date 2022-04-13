World

Nigeria's Bishop Kukah urges faithful to defend Church

Outspoken prelate asks members of laity to see resilience as a form of heroic witnessing to Christ

The interactive session of lay apostolate associations of Sokoto Deanery was attended by seven priests, six religious and lay representatives from parishes and chaplaincies. (Photo supplied)

By Justine John Dyikuk Published: April 13, 2022 06:50 AM GMT Updated: April 13, 2022 06:58 AM GMT

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto has lamented the worsening security situation in Nigeria with a call on the laity to defend the Catholic Church.

The fiery cleric, who made the call recently during an interactive session with leaders of lay apostolate associations of Sokoto Deanery, said it was regrettable that those terrorizing the country may not number more than 10,000.

While stating that Nigeria has lost its soul, he decried that many Christians have not demonstrated enough passion in defending the Church with their lives.

He worried that while many Christians are enjoying the comfort of city life, the passion and desire for the sacred are left to suffer.

"A situation where most laypeople display greater loyalty to their town and community meetings than to the Church is an indication of a dying passion for God," Bishop Kukah said.

He challenged the faithful to identify their priorities in life, otherwise they "cannot think properly and act as Christians."

Bishop Kukah urged members of the laity to see resilience as a form of heroic witnessing to Christ.

In his remarks, Father Nuhu Iliya, the vicar general, expressed his appreciation to the bishop for initiating and being part of the interactive session despite his tight schedule.

Kingsley Ogbe, chairman of Sokoto Deanery Laity Council, lauded the bishop's unique leadership style, especially in instituting the interactive session and other projects across the diocese.

The interactive session was attended by seven priests, six religious and lay representatives from parishes and chaplaincies.

