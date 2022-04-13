News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nigeria's Bishop Kukah urges faithful to defend Church

Outspoken prelate asks members of laity to see resilience as a form of heroic witnessing to Christ

Nigeria's Bishop Kukah urges faithful to defend Church

The interactive session of lay apostolate associations of Sokoto Deanery was attended by seven priests, six religious and lay representatives from parishes and chaplaincies. (Photo supplied)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: April 13, 2022 06:50 AM GMT

Updated: April 13, 2022 06:58 AM GMT

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto has lamented the worsening security situation in Nigeria with a call on the laity to defend the Catholic Church.

The fiery cleric, who made the call recently during an interactive session with leaders of lay apostolate associations of Sokoto Deanery, said it was regrettable that those terrorizing the country may not number more than 10,000.

While stating that Nigeria has lost its soul, he decried that many Christians have not demonstrated enough passion in defending the Church with their lives.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He worried that while many Christians are enjoying the comfort of city life, the passion and desire for the sacred are left to suffer.

"A situation where most laypeople display greater loyalty to their town and community meetings than to the Church is an indication of a dying passion for God," Bishop Kukah said.

He challenged the faithful to identify their priorities in life, otherwise they "cannot think properly and act as Christians."

The interactive session was attended by seven priests, six religious and lay representatives from parishes and chaplaincies

Bishop Kukah urged members of the laity to see resilience as a form of heroic witnessing to Christ.

In his remarks, Father Nuhu Iliya, the vicar general, expressed his appreciation to the bishop for initiating and being part of the interactive session despite his tight schedule.

Kingsley Ogbe, chairman of Sokoto Deanery Laity Council, lauded the bishop's unique leadership style, especially in instituting the interactive session and other projects across the diocese.

The interactive session was attended by seven priests, six religious and lay representatives from parishes and chaplaincies.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian Church must wake up to LGBTQ Catholics Asian Church must wake up to LGBTQ Catholics
Tropical storm Megi ravages Philippines in Holy Week Tropical storm Megi ravages Philippines in Holy Week
Indian archbishop seeks succor for paddy farmers Indian archbishop seeks succor for paddy farmers
Rebels kill civilian in Indonesia's Papua province Rebels kill civilian in Indonesia's Papua province
Malaysian Catholics laud pioneering missionaries during Lent Malaysian Catholics laud pioneering missionaries during Lent
Sri Lankan govt denies claims of Easter attack cover-up Sri Lankan govt denies claims of Easter attack cover-up

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Synodal virtues valuing a sense of agency

Synodal virtues: valuing a sense of "agency"

In order to build a synodal Church, all the baptized must be valued and listened to lest they just "drop out"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.