News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Man gets two-year prison term for bid to kill Korean pastor

The crime was not pre-planned by the convict although he admitted to the wrongdoing, said judge

Man gets two-year prison term for bid to kill Korean pastor

A general view of the Seoul Central District Court in South Korean capital Seoul. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 17, 2024 11:08 AM GMT

Updated: January 17, 2024 11:23 AM GMT

A South Korean court has handed down two years in jail to a man in his 50s for the attempted murder of a pastor and injuring the building manager of the church, says a report.

Chief Judge Hwang In-sung of the Suwon District Court Criminal Division 12 handed down the jail sentence on the unnamed man and ordered him to undergo psychological therapy on Jan. 14, Yonhap News Agency reported on Jan. 17.

"The defendant admits to the wrongdoing and does not appear to have planned the crime," Hwang said.

"In the course of committing this crime, he roamed the streets with a weapon and committed several crimes in sequence. He made no effort to repair the damage," Hwang added.

The name of the man convicted for attempted murder and the victims were not released to the public.

The circumstances behind the enmity that the man had for the pastor were not reported.

The murder attempt had occurred on Aug. 4, 2023, when the man had entered a Christian church building in Gyeonggi-do with a knife in his hand, intending to kill the pastor there.

Allegedly, the convicted man had known the pastor for several years, Yonhap reported.

The man was reportedly furious when he came to know that the pastor was not available in the church.

The building manager had stopped the man, questioned his intentions, and tried to restrain him, which failed.

The convict had later chased the building manager for around 100 meters and had kicked on the glass door of a building where the manager had taken refuge to save himself from the attacks.

The man was later subdued by the police who arrived at the location based on reports from witnesses.

Reportedly, the man had swung his weapon in the air and had screamed that he was there to “kill people.”

The man had also claimed during his trial that “the devil” had made him attack the pastor and had said that he was in a state of mental and physical weakness at the time of the crime which made him lose his sense of judgment.

The court, however, rejected his claims of insanity.

"Even if the defendant's mental illness played a role in the crime, it does not appear that the defendant's ability to distinguish objects and control his behavior was completely absent at the time,” Hwang said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysian filmmakers charged for hurting religious feelings Malaysian filmmakers charged for hurting religious feelings
Man gets two-year prison term for bid to kill Korean pastor Man gets two-year prison term for bid to kill Korean pastor
China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' China urges Iran, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'
Chinese Christian pastor gets 14 years in jail Chinese Christian pastor gets 14 years in jail
Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction Carpenters hail end of Notre Dame roof reconstruction
US bishops' report identifies areas of religious liberty concerns US bishops' report identifies areas of religious liberty concerns
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Banjarmasin

Diocese of Banjarmasin

The diocesan territory of 37.530,52 square kilometers covers 11 districts and two municipalities of South Kalimantan

Read more
Diocese of Muzaffarpur

Diocese of Muzaffarpur

In a land area of 27,120 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 12 civil districts of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali,

Read more
Diocese of Hongdong

Diocese of Hongdong

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic

Read more
Diocese of Alleppey

Diocese of Alleppey

The diocese of Alleppey belongs to the Latin rite. It was erected on June 19, 1952, by bifurcating the diocese of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.