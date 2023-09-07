News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japanese bishops seek truth, justice for 1923 Kantō massacre

Catholic prelates from South Korea thank them ‘for courageously showing that facing the truth is the path to true peace’

This photo taken on June 21 shows Masao Nishizaki, director of the Housenka Foundation - a civic group working on the events following the 1923 earthquake when many Korean residents were massacred - speaking about the memorial for the victims outside his home in Sumida Ward in Tokyo

This photo taken on June 21 shows Masao Nishizaki, director of the Housenka Foundation - a civic group working on the events following the 1923 earthquake when many Korean residents were massacred - speaking about the memorial for the victims outside his home in Sumida Ward in Tokyo. (Photo: Richard A. Brooks/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 07, 2023 11:46 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2023 06:50 AM GMT

South Korean Catholic bishops hailed a statement from Japanese bishops that called on Japan government to accept responsibility and uncover the truth behind the 1923 Kantō Massacre that left about 6,000 mostly ethnic Koreans killed.

In a press statement, the Committee for Social Affairs of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea (CBCK) lauded the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan for “a truly meaningful voice,” Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea (CPBC) reported on Sept. 6.

This came ahead of the 100th anniversary of the massacre.  

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We… thank the Japanese Catholic Church for courageously showing that facing the truth is the path to true peace,” the Korean bishops said.

“This statement invites all of us as ‘brothers’ to build a better world beyond race, nation, religion, and belief,” the statement read.

The Korean bishops also warned that the “unfortunate ‘yesterday’ that occurred because of being different from us can become ‘today’ at any time due to discrimination and hatred towards the socially underprivileged, including immigrants and refugees.”

The massacre in Japan’s Kantō region started on Sept. 1, 1923, after a major earthquake, and continued for about three weeks.

Military soldiers, police and vigilantes allegedly backed by the Japanese government murdered about 6,000 people, mostly ethnic Koreans but also Chinese and Japanese mistaken to be Korean, according to the Association for Asian Studies.

The 7.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the densely populated eastern and northeastern regions of Japan, including Tokyo, and killed over 100,000 and wiped out homes for around 2 million of Japan’s population at that time.

The massacre started after rumors spread that bands of lawless Koreans had set fires, looted shelters, shops, and vacant homes, and poisoned wells throughout the Kantō region which resulted in violence and killings.

Allegedly, the news of the massacres was initially tightly controlled. After several months, newspapers and journals published stinging critiques of the murderous events.

Tawara Magoichi, a prominent Japanese bureaucrat and politician, had called the crimes “deplorable,” suggesting that the disaster exposed “a major defect in the national spirit” of Japan in 1923.

Earlier, the Japanese bishops had issued a statement urging the Japanese government to “seriously confront the history of the massacre of Koreans in the Great Kanto Earthquake," CPBC reported.

The Japanese bishops had emphasized that it was urgent “to uncover the truth about national responsibility, apologize and compensate the victims’ families, disclose and permanently preserve materials, and expand history education without distorting this fact.”

“The Japanese government is not disclosing the names and numbers of the Korean and Chinese victims, only saying that it is investigating the actual situation,” the Japanese bishops said.

Allegedly, Tokyo has been downplaying the massacre despite having a plethora of eyewitness accounts of the events in 1923, media reports say.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the spokesperson representing the Japanese government, claimed that there were no records of the slaughter in government archives, Japan Posts reported.

Matsuno had said that “there are no records within the government that ascertain the facts” related to the Kantō Massacre.

The record of killing ethnic Koreans living in Kanto was omitted in a history textbook for third to sixth graders approved by the Japanese government, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Legislators of the two countries last week attended a memorial ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

Fukudamura Jiken, a film on the dark history of the 1923 massacre by Tatsuya Mori, was released in Japan on Sept. 1.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Can Haiti Rise Again? Can Haiti Rise Again?
Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life
‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise ‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise
Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity
Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings
Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Borongan

Diocese of Borongan

In a land area of 4,339.6 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Eastern Samar. Eastern

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanchang

Archdiocese of Nanchang

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanchang is an archdiocese based in the city

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Yangzhou, postal romanization Yangchow, is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Diocese of Yantai

Diocese of Yantai

Yantai Diocese covers 4 districts (Zhifou, Fushan, Weizhen, Hanting); 4 cities (Longkou, Laiyang, Laizhou and Pingdou)

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.