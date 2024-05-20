News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Koreans celebrate May as ‘family month’

The move came after the nation’s birth rate – the lowest in the world – showed a continuous decline
South Korean children march during a lantern parade as part of a 'Lotus Lantern Festival' to celebrate the upcoming Buddha's birthday, in Seoul on May 11.

South Korean children march during a lantern parade as part of a 'Lotus Lantern Festival' to celebrate the upcoming Buddha's birthday, in Seoul on May 11. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 20, 2024 10:51 AM GMT
Updated: May 20, 2024 10:53 AM GMT

A South Korean mayor has hailed the government’s move to commemorate May as “family month” with events and celebrations that aim to tackle the country’s dismal birth rate.

Naju City Mayor Yoon Byung-tae welcomed the Month of the Family 2024 festivities organized by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, Jeonnam Times reported on May 20.

"I hope the family members had fun and made warm memories through this event. We will continue to implement various policies so that all Naju residents can lead a happy family life,” Yoon said.

The ministry’s move to organize the events came after South Korea’s birth rate – the lowest in the world – showed a continuous decline from 0.78 in 2022 to 0.72 in 2023.

The birth rate or fertility rate is defined as the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime. For a population to remain stable this should be at 2.1 per woman.

The event held at Naju City saw the participation of more than 800 people including families from Jeolla Province and Naju citizens.

The festivities included youth cheerleading performances, taekwondo dances, and more than 20 experiential craft-based booths. The Naju city center also hosted a camping-cum-picnic event as part of the promotional campaign.

Meanwhile, Yangju City officials organized the family day event on May 18, Vision 21 News reported on May 20.

An unnamed city official hoped that the event was instrumental for people to “feel the importance of family, and to communicate and empathize with each other.”

"We will continue to strive to provide various family programs through the Yangju Family Center," the official told Vision 21.

A family member who participated in the event said the activities and discussions reminded them “of the meaning of family love."

The month of May in South Korea has significant importance on families and children with multiple days associated with various commemorations.

May 5 marks Children’s Day in the country since 1923 after the writer Bang Jung-hwan (1899 – 1931) a pioneer of Korean juvenile literature and a children's rights activist.

May 8 has been celebrated as Parents’ Day since 1973, which was before commemorated as Mothers’ Day.

Teachers’ Day is commemorated on May 15, and May 21 is celebrated as the "Day of the Married Couple."

The Catholic Church in Korea has played an active role in counteracting the demographic emergency that the country is facing and has launched numerous initiatives to tackle the issue, Fides, the Vatican’s missionary news service reported.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul’s Committee for Life manages a special fund for single mothers to ensure a stable childcare environment or offers support to pregnant women at all levels.

Reportedly, the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, Shin Young-sook had publicly thanked the committee for “supporting families in need and contributing to improving family relationships and family culture,” Fides reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal of Calicut, India
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Prakash Sagili of Khammam , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Zhihai Han of Lanzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
India flays tribal warning against sealing Myanmar border
India flays tribal warning against sealing Myanmar border
South Koreans celebrate May as ‘family month’
South Koreans celebrate May as ‘family month’
Vatican envoy attends presidential inauguration in Taiwan
Vatican envoy attends presidential inauguration in Taiwan
National pilgrimage across Amercia launched
National pilgrimage across Amercia launched
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.