Jailed Cambodian activist hospitalized amid hunger strike

Khmer-American lawyer and Bible editor, Theary Seng, has been hospitalized 10 days into a hunger strike staged to protest against the incarceration of about 60 political prisoners, prompting a prison visit by United States Ambassador Patrick Murphy.

Sources close to the family said Theary Seng, 53, was coping well as she neared the end of her hunger strike but was placed under observation in hospital at Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh as a precautionary measure.

“Despite the bare-bones cell and limited resources, she isn't letting the situation dampen her spirits because she is suffering a cause beyond herself,” one family source said regarding the prominent Christian and human rights activist who was convicted of treason in June 2022.

“She created a daily routine of exercise using bodyweight movements and finds solace in meditation on her childhood faith,” he said. “We are happy that others on the outside haven’t forgotten, especially in light of the ambassador's visit and news from outside.”

Murphy has persistently pushed for her release alongside former opposition leader Kem Sokha, trade unionist Chhim Sithar, who led a long-running strike at the NagaWorld Casino in Phnom Penh, and opposition politicians.

“US embassies around the world have no higher priority than the welfare of our citizens abroad,” he said in an online post. “I made another visit to detained activist Seng Theary… and continue to urge her release — and that of all others imprisoned in Cambodia for exercising their political rights.”

Theary Seng is serving a six-year sentence and was among more than 120 people charged in three mass trials that followed a failed attempt by Sam Rainsy — exiled leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) — to return to Cambodia in late 2019.

Sam Rainsy had promised to oust then prime minister Hun Sen, who responded with a widespread crackdown that included opposition political parties, independent journalists and media outlets, and supporters of the CNRP, outraging human rights groups and Western governments.

That crackdown enabled Hun Sen to win absolute control of the National Assembly at elections last year. In August he transferred power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

But the United States has also responded with proposed visa restrictions for Cambodian officials who were responsible for Theary Seng’s imprisonment, under a legislative amendment.

Senator Dick Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was “pleased to see my amendment on the government funding bill that bars US visas for Cambodian government officials in the wrongful detention of Theary Seng.”

“The best way to solve this restriction is to drop the dubious charges and release her,” he said in a statement. Hun Sen repeatedly denied requests for Theary Seng’s release.