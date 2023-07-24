News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM wins big in 'rigged,' one-sided election

Hun Sen expected to transfer power to oldest son Hun Manet within a month

Cambodian PM wins big in 'rigged,' one-sided election

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen prepares to cast his vote at a polling station in Kandal province on July 23 during the general election. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: July 24, 2023 06:40 AM GMT

Updated: July 24, 2023 08:50 AM GMT

Prime Minister Hun Sen will transfer power to his eldest son Hun Manet by mid-August after his long-ruling Cambodians People’s Party (CPP) claimed victory in Sunday’s national election, which was widely ridiculed in the West and by human rights activists.

Hun Sen — who has ruled Cambodia for almost four decades — told Chinese television before the ballot that General Hun Manet, commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, would pave the way for a dynastic succession.

“It is also possible that in just three or four weeks, Hun Manet can become the prime minister. Let’s see what other people say,” Hun Sen told China’s Phoenix TV.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I am the one who makes the biggest sacrifice. Right now, I have absolute power, but in about a month, I won't have the power to sign any bills the same way as I do today,” he added.

The CPP traditionally meets within a month after an election when it elects the party leader who will become prime minister, a job Hun Sen has held for more than 38 years.

“I believe that Manet is more competent than me,” Hun Sen said.

However, the 70-year-old autocrat is expected to remain president of the CPP and an overarching figure in the Politburo.

He has previously said he would still control politics as head of the ruling party and expects to see his grandson become leader in the 2030s.

Hun Manet, a West Point graduate, suspended all of his military positions, enabling him to stand for election in Phnom Penh and declare himself a candidate for the prime minister's job, a political route made easier by his father’s seven-year crackdown on political opposition and dissent.

The National Assembly is scheduled to convene on Aug. 28 and a new government will be sworn in the following day.

Counting is continuing, however, the CPP appears to have won 120 of the 125 seats in the National Assembly following the disqualification of the opposition Candlelight Party (CLP) by the National Election Committee (NEC) for lodging incorrect electoral paperwork.

That followed the closure of independent media like Voice of Democracy (VOD) amid a series of allegations involving plots to overthrow Hun Sen resulting in the arrests of more than 100 people. Many have been jailed while others fled abroad.

In an editorial, the Washington Post said this election would amount to a “lopsided win in a rigged parliamentary election.”

Elsewhere, the royalist Funcinpec party improved on its dismal performance of the previous two elections — ending this country’s status as a one-party state — by winning five seats but this was well short of its own forecast that it would win at least half the available seats.

For the remaining 16 parties, this election had little to offer. None were expected to score much more than one percent of the overall vote.

Election day was quiet, after a lackluster campaign, and security tight amid the deployment of 100,000 police and military personnel after the NEC and CPP pulled out all stops to encourage registered voters to cast their ballots.

About 9.7 million people registered to vote, up 1.4 million on the 2018 elections when a record 8.6 percent of total votes cast were spoiled. The NEC is yet to finalize the figures but said voter turnout was about 84.58 percent.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

'Smoke and Ashes' from the little red poppy flower 'Smoke and Ashes' from the little red poppy flower
Indian priest suspended over 'clean up' ministry Indian priest suspended over 'clean up' ministry
HK state broadcaster axes lone LGBTQ radio show HK state broadcaster axes lone LGBTQ radio show
No Myanmar delegation to World Youth Day No Myanmar delegation to World Youth Day
Bangladesh minorities outperform Muslims in functional literacy Bangladesh minorities outperform Muslims in functional literacy
Cambodian PM wins big in 'rigged,' one-sided election Cambodian PM wins big in 'rigged,' one-sided election
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vijayapuram

Diocese of Vijayapuram

Vijayapuram diocese belonging to the Latin Rite comprises an area of 9000 square kilometers. Vijayapuram diocese was

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Diocese of Cuddapah

Diocese of Cuddapah

In a land area of 31,019 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kadapa and

Read more
Diocese of Lang Son-Cao Bang

Diocese of Lang Son-Cao Bang

In a land area of 14,945 square kilometers, the diocese of Lang Son - Cao Bang comprises the three provinces of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.