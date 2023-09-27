News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholic group seeks action against 'rapist' regent

Claims senior local government official married 21-year-old victim to evade stringent Sexual Violence Crime Law

Hi Muhammad Thaher Hanubun (center), head of Southeast Maluku Regency.

Hi Muhammad Thaher Hanubun (center), head of Southeast Maluku Regency. (Photo: official website)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 27, 2023 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: September 27, 2023 06:46 AM GMT

A Catholic lay body and an indigenous forum in Indonesia have urged police to prosecute a senior government official who they say raped a woman and then later married her to escape a stringent law on gender-based violence.

The Catholic Youth group in eastern Maluku province on Sept. 25 sought action against Hi Muhammad Thaher Hanubun, the 65-year-old regent of Southeast Maluku, who is accused of raping a 21-year-old cafe waitress.

The group said that an out-of-court "resolution" is banned under the Sexual Violence Crime Law which states that sex crimes cannot be resolved outside court, unless the perpetrator is a child.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Facing trial is mandatory under the law, enacted in 2022 following a hike in gender-based violence in the Muslim-majority nation, Catholic Youth said in a statement.

The maximum punishment under the law is 15 years in jail for sexual exploitation, 12 years for sexual abuse, nine years for forced marriage and four years for distributing non-consensual sexual content.

Gender-based violence saw a two-fold increase from 38 cases in 2021 to 68 in 2022 in the Southeast Asian nation.

According to police, Hanubun raped the girl at a cafe in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province that encompasses the central and southern Maluku Islands, in April.

In August, Hanubun allegedly made another attempt to force himself on her which resulted in the victim being sacked from her job at the cafe.

She was shown the door following a complaint by Hanubun to the cafe owner. In his capacity as regent, Hanubun heads a second-level administrative sub-division in Maluku province. 

After the girl filed a complaint with police on Sept. 1, many people, including Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga supported her.

However, on Sept. 5, she withdrew the complaint.

Last week, local media reported that Hanubun had married his victim, a prevalent practice in the Muslim-majority nation to evade the law. Polygamy is permitted by Indonesia's Marriage Law.

Andy Yentriyani, chairwoman of the state-run National Commission on Violence Against Women, said the Hanubun case shows a pattern where the perpetrator marries the victim to avoid legal proceedings.

Catholic Youth urged police to stop giving "the perpetrator the opportunity to repeat his actions."

The Kei tribal community in Maluku province, to which Hanubun is a member, also sought action against the high-ranking official.

"His actions have violated local customs, where women should be respected and protected," said Hironimus Ulukyanan, spokesperson of the Southeast Maluku Community Forum.

Kei tribal people are ethnic religionists and venerate spirits of the dead. Women are considered the soul of the Kei culture.

Indonesia has one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the world with more than 750 indigenous groups, many of whom follow Islam.

Roem Ohoirat, spokesperson for the Maluku Regional Police, said police have not stopped legal proceedings against Hanubun.

Hanubun refused to respond despite repeated attempts by UCA News for comment.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The real evil: Cults, 'possession,' pornography and child abuse The real evil: Cults, 'possession,' pornography and child abuse
Japan’s Unification Church wants 'insulting' TV program shut Japan’s Unification Church wants 'insulting' TV program shut
Laotian bishop: Church gives new impetus to society Laotian bishop: Church gives new impetus to society
Indian Christians seek equal treatment for their schools Indian Christians seek equal treatment for their schools
Indian Christians irked by Sunday cleanliness drive Indian Christians irked by Sunday cleanliness drive
Korean Catholics urged to protect migrants, refugees Korean Catholics urged to protect migrants, refugees
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk

Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk

Kalinga is one of the six provinces comprising the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). It was created in 1995 by

Read more
Archdiocese of Gandhinagar

Archdiocese of Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar is the capital of Gujarat state and one of the greenest cities in the world. The Church in Gandhinagar is

Read more
Diocese of Vijayapuram

Diocese of Vijayapuram

Vijayapuram diocese belonging to the Latin Rite comprises an area of 9000 square kilometers. Vijayapuram diocese was

Read more
Diocese of Xiapu

Diocese of Xiapu

Mindong diocese covers the prefecture-level city of Ningde, which is located at the northeastern coast of Fujian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.