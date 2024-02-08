Despite concerns Pakistan polls stir some hope among Christians

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, more than 1.7 million Christian voters will cast their votes nationally

A policeman frisks an election presiding officer at a distribution center of polling material in Peshawar on Feb. 7, a day prior to Pakistan's national elections. (Photo: AFP)

As Pakistan holds general elections for the national and provincial assemblies Feb. 8, the nation’s Christian minority hopes they will strengthen the democratic process and state institutions.

For decades, the Christian community has faced discrimination and persecution because of their faith in an Islamic society of the world's fifth-most populous nation.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi said the Christian community "has demanded an increase in minority representation in upcoming general elections and the fielding of candidates on general seats as well." He emphasized that minority aspirations should be considered.

"The minority and other marginalized sections of society cannot be ignored in this process of elections. Therefore, for the integrity of minorities in society, their aspirations should also be taken into account in elections," the archbishop said as the campaign was gaining momentum.

For many Christians, the fear that the election might not bring any tangible change, however, is strong after the attack on Christian houses and churches in Jaranwala in August 2023.

Naeem Yousaf Gill, executive director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace, a human rights body of the bishops' conference in Pakistan, told OSV News that in some areas "Christians are less enthusiastic because of various political and cultural reasons."

However, Akmal Bhatti, a Catholic political leader and head of Minority Alliance Pakistan, originally from Khushpur, a Catholic village in Punjab province, said that despite all reservations, Christians should not be discouraged and take an active part in the general elections.

"Although we have concerns about how the present system operates, the election is the only option when we can influence politicians and choose our representatives," Bhatti told OSV News.

"We have been asking people to cast their vote on election day. We encourage people to raise their concerns regarding issues important to them, when candidates approach them, and get assurance from the candidates that they will raise their voice for Christian issues in the parliament," he said.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, more than 1.7 million Christian voters will cast their votes nationally. The majority of them are young voters who are more vocal about their rights.

What is at stake for Christians is the repeal of discriminatory laws, the end of discriminatory practices and the issue of forced conversion of young Christian girls. Christians also hope that the Muslim-majority parliament will address the safety of their properties and lives and the protection of their worship places.

Christian youth are facing other issues as well, such as opportunities for education and jobs. "Political parties should focus on the issues related to youth who need a secure future in Pakistan. Young people are looking for hope," Atif Jamil Pagan, a Catholic lawyer from Faisalabad, one of the major cities in Pakistan, told OSV News.

The majority of Christians in Pakistan are poor and uneducated. Therefore, many are less active in politics and less aware about the importance of registered voter lists. Many of them lack a national identity card, which is essential on election day.

"We have been encouraging them to get their cards before elections," Sarfraz Clement, a Catholic political leader from the Dioceses of Multan in South Punjab, told OSV News.

Christian leaders have been asking the community to check their names on voter lists and the polling stations, so they won’t miss the chance to cast their vote.

Pakistan is an Islamic country where religion plays a key role in every sphere of life. To appease Muslim voters, major political parties do not give tickets, or spots on the ballot, to non-Muslim candidates for general seats because there are fewer chances of their winning. However, this year's election is the first time that a major political party has given tickets to a few Christian and Hindu party candidates for general seats.

Yaqoob Naeem Gill, a Catholic from Faisalabad, is among those who have a place on the party ticket. He is contesting the election on the Pakistan Peoples Party's ticket for a provincial seat of Punjab province, in which 80% of Christians live.

"There are at least 40,000 Christian votes in that constituency," Nazia Sardar, a Christian social worker, told OSV News.

Gill's election campaign is not only run by Christian supporters, but Muslims as well.

"One of the positive outcomes of these elections is that Muslim and non-Muslim communities are coming closer, which will promote social harmony in the society. Muslim candidates, political party leaders and their supporters have been visiting Christian localities and making promises for their better future," Pagan, a Catholic lawyer from Faisalabad, told OSV News.

Both leading parties -- Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Peoples Party -- have been trying to attract Christian voters. Their Christian supporters are not only actively running the election campaign but attending election rallies as well. A Christian presence is noticeable in many PML's rallies as Christians participate with flags with the sign of the cross.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leader and the 35-year-old son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who is hoping to lead Pakistan through a deeply turbulent time, visited a Christian church on the campaign trail Jan. 6 in Lahore.

Talking to Christians present, Zardari emphasized his party's manifesto for people's welfare, especially poor people.

Christian organizations, including Naeem Yousaf Gill's NCJP told OSV News they presented 10 points of Christian demands to Zardari. "Let us see how the party is going to respond," he said.

Ahead of the general election Pakistan is tormented by a cycle of political vengeance, jailings and military influence.

Imran Khan, the cricketer turned politician, was recently jailed for 34 years, charged with corruption, leaking state secrets and being in an "un-Islamic" marriage.

He denies all of the charges and claims they're politically motivated, Sky News reported.

Many of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party members also have been arrested, unable to take part in the general elections. They claim the election is rigged by the military who is intimidating candidates.

Pakistan also faces a spiraling economy and rising terror threats as people head to the polls.

