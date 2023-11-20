News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith

Dhaka Archbishop's House is hailed as a cradle of faith and a national heritage site during events to mark its centenary

Young Catholic dancers perform during centenary celebrations marking the founding of Dhaka Archbishop’s House at St. Mary's Cathedral on Nov. 17

Young Catholic dancers perform during centenary celebrations marking the founding of Dhaka Archbishop’s House at St. Mary's Cathedral on Nov. 17. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 20, 2023 08:22 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2023 08:50 AM GMT

Thousands of Bangladeshi Christians attended the centenary of the founding of the Archbishop’s House in the capital Dhaka, a national heritage site that Church leaders hailed for playing a significant role in the growth and development Catholicism in the country.

The daylong celebrations at St. Mary’s Cathedral titled “Faith, Heritage and Service” drew about 3,000 people, mostly Catholics from various parts of country on Nov. 17, organizers said.

The program included Holy Mass, a documentary on the history and heritage of the Dhaka Archbishop’s House, sharing and reminiscences, the launching of a souvenir magazine and a cultural show.

Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario, Oblate Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka, the Vatican embassy’s charge de affairs, Monsignor Marinko Antolovic, and Catholic parliamentarians Jewel Areng and Gloria Jhrana Sarker were among the dignitaries present.

The history and growth of the Catholic Church in Bangladesh is closely linked to the Archbishop’s House, Archbishop D’Cruze told reporters.

“Since its establishment [in 1923] it has become the beacon of Church education and other services in the county. We thank God for the blessings and expect this occasion can boost unity, communion and brotherhood within the Church,” D’Cruze said.

He paid tribute to his two late predecessors — American Holy Cross Archbishop Lawrence Leo Graner (1947-67) and the first native Bengali Holy Cross Archbishop T.A. Ganguly (1967-77).

Graner is credited withr founding three top Church-run institutes — Notre Dame College, Holy Cross College and Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka.

Ganguly, a candidate for sainthood, is hailed for his rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts after Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971 following a civil war, D’Cruze said.

He is credited with helping Catholic charity, Caritas Bangladesh, become a national voluntary organization assisting the poorest and most afflicted people.

“He wanted to make Caritas a charity that could serve the poorest of the poor irrespective of caste and creed,” D’Cruze said.

Church leaders wanted to prove “Christianity is a service-oriented religion,” he said, adding that many Church-run schools, colleges and organizations were first conceived in the Dhaka Archbishop’s House.

“It is not just a building but a cradle of faith and national heritage,” he added.

Alphonse Ponkaj Gomes, 58, a Catholic singer from St. Mary’s Cathedral Church, said the celebration was an occasion to thank God because today the Catholic Church is present at grassroots levels with values and services.

“The Archbishop’s House of Dhaka is a cradle of faith, so it has been a pilgrimage of faith for a century, which reminds us that we must continue to preserve our heritage and move ahead,” Gomes told UCA News.

Gomes, a social worker, said the centenary is also a reminder there are notable challenges for the Church today.

Priestly and religious vocations are declining, and young generations lack religiosity, he said.

“I won’t say young people are lost, but their way of thinking and lifestyle have changed. Many are reluctant to accept and adapt to these new realities.”

The clergy needs to do research, internalize and act better according to the changed realities — what young people seek today and what new kind of formation they need, he said.

“Sometimes I feel what I hear from the priest at the altar, or in the pulpit is not what I need or want to hear,” he added.

Lay people also need to rethink their life of faith, he said.

“It seems people are too busy today that they don’t have time for God and for prayer.”

Catholicism in what is now Bangladesh dates back to the 16th century. The first Portuguese merchant ship landed at Chattogram port in 1517. The second group of Portuguese Catholic traders who arrived in 1518 settled around Chattogram, marking the beginning of first Catholic settlements, Church records say.

Jesuit priests Francesco Fernandez and Domingo D’Souza became the first Catholic missionaries to set foot in Bengal in 1598. Fernandez pioneered establishing the first churches and became the first martyr of Bengal in 1602.

In 1850, the Vatican created the Vicariate of Eastern Bengal and entrusted it to the newly founded Congregation of the Holy Cross, whose first missioners arrived in 1853. The Holy Cross is still the largest religious order in Bangladesh.

Dhaka was canonically erected as a diocese on Sept. 1, 1886, and its territory included that of the present-day dioceses of Chattogram, Silchar (Assam, India), and Prome (Myanmar). Chattogram became a new diocese in 1927.

In 1950, when East Bengal was part of Pakistan, Dhaka was elevated to a metropolitan archdiocese.

The archbishop’s house was constructed during the time of American Holy Cross Bishop Joseph Armand Legrand (1916-29), the fourth bishop of Dhaka in 1923.

There are about 400,000 Catholics in two archdioceses and six dioceses, according to Church records.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste
It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar
Beijing archbishop calls for unity, stresses sinicization Beijing archbishop calls for unity, stresses sinicization
Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines
Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ilagan

Diocese of Ilagan

In a land area of 10,664 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Isabela. Isabela

Read more
Diocese of Xuanhua

Diocese of Xuanhua

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xuanhua/Süanhwa is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Hiroshima

Diocese of Hiroshima

In a land area of 31,818 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Shimane, Okayama and

Read more
Diocese of Palangkaraya

Diocese of Palangkaraya

Catholic missioners entered the Dayaks' land in Central Kalimantan through South Kalimantan. In 1687, based on an

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.