X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China

The Swiss theologian and co-author Julia Ching shared a bitterness about the injustice they suffered from the Church

Gianni Criveller

Gianni Criveller

Updated: April 09, 2021 03:55 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
3

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
7

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
8

Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian Church leader seeks dialogue after Maoists kill 22 soldiers

Apr 6, 2021
10

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
Support UCA News
A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China

A Chinese boy walks through the aisle during a Mass at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on Holy Saturday, April 3. (Photo: Jade Gao/AFP)

Hans Küng, the great contemporary theologian and intellectual who died on April 6, paid significant attention to China and Chinese religions.

The thoughts of the Swiss theologian had a clear progression from the particular to the universal. Starting from the theme of justification, which gained for him the esteem of Karl Barth, the giant of 20th-century Protestant theology, Küng became interested in the themes of the Church, particularly papal infallibility, certainly a significant problem in ecumenical dialogue.

Küng then addressed the central themes of Christianity: the mystery of Jesus, the questions of God and of eternal life. The Vatican censorship that since 1979 prevented him from teaching Catholic theology had, perhaps, the effect of broadening his horizons. Küng landed on the themes of interreligious dialogue and invented Global Ethics. It was in this context that Küng approached China and its religions. In a remarkable meeting in 2005, Küng talked about his Global Ethics project with his friend and rival Pope Benedict XVI.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It was in Beijing (in 2009, I believe) that I met Küng. We were both involved in the academic movement of “cultural Christians,” which for a couple of decades caused impressive growth in Christian studies in Chinese universities. Küng was also a member of the scientific committee of the Institute for Sino-Christian Studies in Hong Kong, an ecumenical organization that for many years organized my seminars in Chinese universities. Those were years full of openings, of possibilities and of encounters — things now denied by the nationalist involution preferred by President Xi Jinping. With his Sinicization program, Xi is imposing Confucianism (in its worst ideological version) as the only form of thought allowed in China.

Küng and I attended the same conference, guests of the department of religions of the Academy of Social Sciences and of the Center for Christian Studies at the People’s University of China. He was the star of the event, a self-assured man full of charm and much admired. I talked to him for a few minutes. I told him that I had read and reviewed a book on Benedict XVI, which described the very strong relationship that, in the 1960s in Tübingen, existed between the young professors Joseph Ratzinger and Küng. For years, every Thursday night, they had dined together.

Then something divided them: the 1968 movement. The shy Ratzinger could not bear the rebelliousness of the students. The bold Küng, on the other hand, did not feel bad in the climate of protest. I told Küng that I was impressed with the story of their strong friendship and subsequent distance. Very politely, and with a bit of irony, he said to me: "But now you should read my book as well." The subtext was clear: there is also my version of what happened between Ratzinger and me. I confess that I have not yet kept my promise to read his autobiography (My Struggle for Freedom, 2004).

Julia Ching, a great Sinologist

In 1988, Hans Küng co-published Christianity and Chinese religions. I did read this book, and with great profit. The book introduced me to the co-author, Julia Ching, unjustly omitted in the obituaries I read that mention the book. Ching (1934-2001) was a great Sinologist who died of a recurrent tumor not treated promptly when she was a young Ursuline nun in Taiwan. I narrated the heartbreaking human and spiritual story of Julia Ching, a case of abuse of power in the religious world, in a 2019 article for L’Osservatore Romano and UCA News.

Born in Shanghai, Ching grew up in Hong Kong, where she studied at Canossians and received baptism at the age of 16. Her brother Frank, a well-known Hong Kong journalist and writer, followed her example and was later introduced to the Catholic faith.

In her impressive autobiography, The Butterfly Healing (1998), Ching writes with great consideration of Hans Küng: "With his flaming red hair, rugged looks and fighting spirit, Hans was full of life and energy." Küng deserves credit for having recognized, with brilliant intuition, the intellectual qualities of Ching (she was certainly not as famous as he was) and for choosing her as a collaborator for the ambitious project (I think it is the only case of a book co-signed by Küng).

Related News

Ching said Küng was the first theologian who took her seriously. They had in common, among other things, bitterness about the injustice and dullness they suffered from the institutional Church.

Ching described their frequent and exacting exchanges. The two intellectuals did not always agree. Julia, having abandoned the religious life, was a wounded woman who, almost spasmodically, worked for reconciling her many souls. She seemed to be leaning toward Buddhism and reluctantly spoke of God. Sometimes she was afraid she no longer believed in God. Küng was critical of Buddhism for focusing on suffering and on the negative things in life.

He told her of the fundamental trust of Christians in Jesus. “I prefer Christianity, a religion of revelation. We [Christians] try now to reduce suffering in the world. We believe in Christ as the victor over death and destruction.”

These exchanges might surprise those who remember Hans Küng, who never left the priesthood, only for his dissidence. Julia and Hans became good friends, and both died in the Catholic faith.

Father Gianni Criveller of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions is dean of studies and a teacher at PIME International Missionary School of Theology in Milan, Italy. He taught in Greater China for 27 years and is a lecturer in mission theology and the history of Christianity in China at the Holy Spirit Seminary College of Philosophy and Theology in Hong Kong. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Korean Church makes environmental pledges for Laudato Si' Year
Korean Church makes environmental pledges for Laudato Si' Year
Chinese Christians honor ancestors at Easter
Chinese Christians honor ancestors at Easter
Uyghurs tested on Chinese Communist Party history
Uyghurs tested on Chinese Communist Party history
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021

Latest News

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
Apr 9, 2021
Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'
Apr 9, 2021
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage

Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage
COVID19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about

COVID-19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about
Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united

Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united
Pope calls for regeneration of global financial institutions

Pope calls for "regeneration" of global financial institutions
Thailand targets democracy activists with lse majest law

Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed

Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed
Lord, remove social prejudices against women

Lord, remove social prejudices against women
Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day

Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.