News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican revives centuries' old artisan school

Eight of the 20 students graduating in June are women, and besides Italians, there are students from Peru, Germany and Belarus

Vatican revives centuries' old artisan school

An incision of St. Peter's central nave, chosen as the School's official logo. (Photo: Vatican news

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 22, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: April 22, 2023 05:24 AM GMT

When Alice Fantoni specialized in fine arts in high school, the question people posed over and over was, "But what will you do with that?"

What she did, she told Catholic News Service, was keep pursuing her passion of working with marble and stone, and she enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, Italy; and still people keep asking, "So, you want to be an artisan … but where will that get you?"

Turns out, it got Fantoni, 21, privileged access to the private workshops, corridors and nooks of St. Peter's Basilica, where she is one of 20 students at a unique new school dedicated to encouraging young people to practice traditional crafts and skills that risk dying out.

She has found important support, she said, thanks to people like Pope Francis and others who wanted to establish the School of Fine Arts and Traditional Trades of the Fabbrica di San Pietro.

"They wanted to set up this school precisely for this reason: to counteract a little this situation (of doubt or pushback) that comes with wanting to become an artisan or traditional craftsman" in the 21st century, she said during a special event held in the basilica's atrium April 19.

The evening event, sponsored by the Fabbrica -- the office responsible for the basilica's upkeep -- and the Fratelli Tutti Foundation, celebrated the first soon-to-be graduating class of the six-month program that launched in January.

The school offers three specialized programs: woodworking; masonry and decorative and ornamental plastering; and stonework and carving. Starting in the fall, the school will add programs for mosaics and metalworking.

Enrollment, including room and board, is completely free, just like the artisan school and apprenticeships the basilica ran centuries ago, said Pietro Zander, who is in charge of the necropolises and artistic heritage for the Fabbrica.

"That school has been brought back to life, so this knowledge doesn't get lost," he told CNS.

In his 35 years at the Fabbrica, he said, "I have seen so many exceptional craftsmen retire, then die, and they never got to pass on their skills to others."

Today, the basilica's team of "sanpietrini," the church's specialized artisans and workers, "are, for the most part, made up of men," Zander said. But "our archival documents from the 1500s and 1600s show we had masons, woodworkers, glaziers, mortar makers and cartdrivers bringing in materials by wagon to St. Peter's who were women."

Eight of the 20 students graduating in June are women, and in addition to Italians, there are students from Peru, Germany and Belarus.

The students attend lectures by top experts in their field for part of the day, followed by hands-on work and practice with the basilica's artisans.

There is also a "holistic" approach to their education in which the students live together as a community with support for their personal and spiritual growth, Jesuit Father Francesco Occhetta, general secretary of the Fratelli Tutti Foundation, told CNS.

"In Italy, we have two verbs for 'to teach.' One is 'insegnare,' which is 'to inscribe' a notion, an idea, an explanation with hours of lessons," he said. The other is "educare," which is "to bring out," to help "draw out a person's dreams, wishes and qualities that are perhaps trapped inside."

"Teaching serves really for helping a person flourish," Father Occhetta said.

When asked what has impacted her the most the past four months, Fantoni said, "Everything. I come from a really small town in Tuscany, and I only saw St. Peter's on television … and here we have our lessons right inside the basilica."

"I was able to touch Michelangelo's Pietà with my own hands, to see it up close, and to see how to make tools for working on stone," she said. "We still have another two months left so who knows what else we'll learn."

Art has been around since the dawn of humanity, she said, "so it will not disappear, but it should be encouraged."

"This school is creating new artists," she said, "and, who knows, maybe another Leonardo da Vinci will emerge."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Air pollution harms health in Thailand Air pollution harms health in Thailand
Pope's panel against minor abuse to train bishops Pope's panel against minor abuse to train bishops
Countries move to close dangerous Darién Gap migration route Countries move to close dangerous Darién Gap migration route
Indian court orders food security cover for 80 million people Indian court orders food security cover for 80 million people
Virtual spaces help Japan’s social recluses return to society Virtual spaces help Japan’s social recluses return to society
Pope urges Papal Foundation to work for church unity Pope urges Papal Foundation to work for church unity
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.