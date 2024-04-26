S Korean papal charity to fund Bible project for Mongolian Church

The South Korean arm of a papal charity has announced its support for translating the Bible for the use of Catholics in Mongolia, according to a report.

The Aid for the Church in Need (ACN) Korea has pledged US$100,000 (around 137.5 million Korean won) for the translation and publication of the Bible, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) of Korea reported on April 24.

The Mongolian Catholic community has some 1,400 members who access the scripture through a translated Protestant version, which has 66 books in contrast to the 73 books of the Catholic Bible.

“Mongolian Christians have faced difficulties in evangelizing because the only Bible available to them is the Protestant Bible,” said Cardinal Giorgio Marengo of Ulaanbaatar.

The publication of the revised Mongolian versions of the entire Catholic Bible is planned between 2027 and 2028, the prelate added.

"It is a significant project that will fill the 'faith gap' that has existed in the Mongolian Church for a long time,” Marengo added.

ACN Korea said it plans to fund the Bible translation project from 2024 to 2027, CPBC reported.

The ACN is a pontifical foundation that helps the persecuted and poor churches around the world.

The Christian population in Mongolia including Catholics is estimated to be around 40,000. Pope Francis visited the East Asian nation in 2023.

An unnamed official at the ACN Korea branch told CPBC that the Catholics in Mongolia are mostly from the first or second generation who have accepted the Catholic faith for the first time.

The ACN Korea has been supporting the mission of churches across the world through many of its humanitarian efforts.

ACN Korea had run a “2023 Advent and Christmas Campaign” to send funds to Christians in Syria, Christian migrant workers in Israel, and asylum-seekers in other countries.

The ACN Korea also supports the “One Smile” project which sends clothes to Syrian children as Christmas gifts.

Poverty-stricken children in Syria are set to receive 27,590 warm coats when the soaring levels of inflation have made it difficult for parents to buy their kids traditional anoraks during the winters that hit sub-zero temperatures.