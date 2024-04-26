News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

S Korean papal charity to fund Bible project for Mongolian Church

Catholics in Mongolia face problems because the only Bible available to them is a Protestant version, says cardinal
S Korean papal charity to fund Bible project for Mongolian Church

An education program for children in progress in Mongolia. The Mongolian Catholic has some 1,400 members who access the scripture through a translated Protestant version which has 66 books in contrast to the 73 books of the Catholic Bible. (Photo: caritasmongolia.org)

 

UCA News reporter
Published: April 26, 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Updated: April 26, 2024 10:46 AM GMT

The South Korean arm of a papal charity has announced its support for translating the Bible for the use of Catholics in Mongolia, according to a report.

The Aid for the Church in Need (ACN) Korea has pledged US$100,000 (around 137.5 million Korean won) for the translation and publication of the Bible, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) of Korea reported on April 24.

The Mongolian Catholic community has some 1,400 members who access the scripture through a translated Protestant version, which has 66 books in contrast to the 73 books of the Catholic Bible.

“Mongolian Christians have faced difficulties in evangelizing because the only Bible available to them is the Protestant Bible,” said Cardinal Giorgio Marengo of Ulaanbaatar.

The publication of the revised Mongolian versions of the entire Catholic Bible is planned between 2027 and 2028, the prelate added.

"It is a significant project that will fill the 'faith gap' that has existed in the Mongolian Church for a long time,” Marengo added.

ACN Korea said it plans to fund the Bible translation project from 2024 to 2027, CPBC reported.

The ACN is a pontifical foundation that helps the persecuted and poor churches around the world.

The Christian population in Mongolia including Catholics is estimated to be around 40,000. Pope Francis visited the East Asian nation in 2023.

An unnamed official at the ACN Korea branch told CPBC that the Catholics in Mongolia are mostly from the first or second generation who have accepted the Catholic faith for the first time.

The ACN Korea has been supporting the mission of churches across the world through many of its humanitarian efforts.

ACN Korea had run a “2023 Advent and Christmas Campaign” to send funds to Christians in Syria, Christian migrant workers in Israel, and asylum-seekers in other countries.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The ACN Korea also supports the “One Smile” project which sends clothes to Syrian children as Christmas gifts.

Poverty-stricken children in Syria are set to receive 27,590 warm coats when the soaring levels of inflation have made it difficult for parents to buy their kids traditional anoraks during the winters that hit sub-zero temperatures.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Da Nang, Vietnam
Read More...
Cardinal
Apostolic Vicar Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Vientiane, Laos
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Jianping Fang of Yongping, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Shorot Francis Gomes of Sylhet, Bangladesh
Read More...
Latest News
Killer heatwave takes heavy toll in Bangladesh
Killer heatwave takes heavy toll in Bangladesh
St. John Paul II, pray for us!
St. John Paul II, pray for us!
Alarming rise in violence, rights abuses across Asia
Alarming rise in violence, rights abuses across Asia
S Korean papal charity to fund Bible project for Mongolian Church
S Korean papal charity to fund Bible project for Mongolian Church
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.