US President Joe Biden recently referred to Japan as "xenophobic" in a clumsy attempt during a fundraising event to highlight the importance of immigration to the United States. This incident has sparked discussions about Japan’s strict immigration policies.

In contemporary discussions on immigration, Japan often stands out for its relatively low acceptance of immigrants compared to other developed nations.

While some may interpret Japan's immigration policies as xenophobic or racist, if we dive into a deeper examination, we might discover that cultural values and a desire to preserve traditions and customs play a significant role in shaping Japan's approach to immigration.

At the heart of Japan's reluctance to embrace large-scale immigration lies a deep-rooted commitment to preserving its unique cultural identity.

Japan boasts a rich tapestry of traditions, customs, and societal norms that have evolved over centuries. From the tea ceremony to traditional festivals like Hanami, the cherry blossom festival, and Obon, to commemorate one's ancestors, the cultural practices are deeply ingrained in the fabric of Japanese society.

As such, there is a widespread sentiment among the Japanese people that preserving these traditions is paramount to safeguarding their national identity.

"There is often apprehension among the Japanese populace towards policies that may lead to rapid demographic changes"

But what is this Japanese identity? Central to Japan's cultural identity is the concept of "Wa" or harmony. This principle emphasizes the importance of maintaining social cohesion and unity within society.

While Japan has a long history of cultural exchange and assimilation, there is a prevailing belief that large-scale immigration could disrupt this delicate balance and erode social cohesion. As a result, there is often apprehension among the Japanese populace towards policies that may lead to rapid demographic changes or cultural shifts.

Moreover, Japan's history as a homogeneous society has shaped its attitudes towards immigration. Unlike countries with a long history of immigration, such as the US, Japan has traditionally been more insular in its approach to outsiders.

This is reflected in its immigration policies, which have historically favored cultural and ethnic homogeneity.

While this approach may appear exclusionary to some, it is rooted in a desire to maintain social stability and cohesion within Japanese society. Indeed, it could be argued that Japan's safety is an aspect most highly esteemed by foreigners, especially Americans.

Additionally, Japan's aging population and declining birth rate have led to concerns about the sustainability of its social welfare system and labor force. While immigration has been proposed as a potential solution to these demographic challenges, there is a reluctance to rely on immigration as a primary means of addressing these issues.

"Japan's approach to immigration is not solely driven by cultural factors but also by economic and geopolitical considerations"

Instead, the Japanese government has focused on policies aimed at increasing workforce participation among women, promoting technological innovation, and encouraging elderly employment.

The last point is not to be underestimated, as it fosters mental well-being in a big slice of the population by providing purpose, social interaction, and cognitive stimulation. It offers a sense of fulfillment and combats the isolation that the elderly suffer through regular interaction with colleagues. Overall, continued employment positively impacts the mental health of older adults, enhancing their quality of life.

It is important to recognize that Japan's approach to immigration is not solely driven by cultural factors but also by economic and geopolitical considerations. Japan's status as an island nation with limited natural resources has historically shaped its approach to immigration and foreign relations therefore Japan remains cautious about the potential social and cultural implications of large-scale immigration.

It's crucial to also acknowledge the repercussions of indiscriminate immigration policies, as history shows few instances of nations prospering by following this model.

Sweden's case exemplifies this shift: once hailed as one of Europe's safest havens, it now grapples with a notable surge in crime, particularly sexual assaults committed by immigrants. Mainstream media's concealment of these statistics underscores the attempt to downplay the adverse outcomes of significant political decisions.

But despite its reputation for being unwelcoming to immigrants, Japan has taken steps in recent years to attract skilled foreign workers in sectors facing labor shortages, such as health care, construction, and hospitality.

The introduction of new visa categories and initiatives to promote Japanese language education for foreign residents are examples of efforts to address labor market needs and preserve cultural integrity.

