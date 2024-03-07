News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison

Continuing custom, Pope Francis will preside over the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Rebibbia women’s prison in Rome
Pope Francis washes the feet of young women at the Mass of the Lord's Supper in 2023.

Pope Francis washes the feet of young women at the Mass of the Lord's Supper in 2023. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Justin McLellan, OSV News
Published: March 07, 2024 05:18 AM GMT
Updated: March 07, 2024 05:25 AM GMT

Pope Francis will continue his custom of celebrating Holy Thursday Mass in a prison during Holy Week 2024, the Vatican said.

In a statement released on March 6, the Vatican announced that the pope will visit the women's prison at the Rebibbia correctional facility in Rome on March 28 to celebrate the Mass of the Lord's Supper with people housed there and those who work at the facility, keeping with a custom he has practiced since the start of his pontificate.

He had celebrated the Mass with male and female prisoners at the Rebibbia complex in 2015 as well, washing the feet of 12 inmates and a toddler. The prison's maternity section allows incarcerated mothers to keep their children with them until they are 3 years old.

Last year, Pope Francis visited a juvenile detention facility where he washed, dried and kissed the feet of 12 people.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The ceremony of washing another's feet -- which follows the Gospel account of Jesus washing the feet of his 12 disciples -- "is not something folkloric," the pope said during Holy Thursday Mass in 2023. It is a gesture that shows "how we are to be with one another."

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass at a prison, care facility, or refugee center since becoming pope in 2013, while his recent predecessors customarily washed the feet of priests in St. Peter's Basilica or the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome. In 2016, the pope ordered the then-Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments to clarify that the feet of both women and men can be washed at the Holy Thursday Mass.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Albert George Alexander Anastas of Kuzhithurai, India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Sebastian Kallupura of Patna , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Francis Qingqi Cui of Hankow/Hankou (Wuhan), China
Read More...
Latest News
Bishop decrees alleged Marian apparitions 'not supernatural'
Bishop decrees alleged Marian apparitions 'not supernatural'
Pope urges the prideful not to judge
Pope urges the prideful not to judge
Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison
Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, three killed
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, three killed
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.