Nigerian bishop decries murders 'for professing Christ'

The faithful urged to hold their heads high despite various problems confronting Christians across the country

Participants in the 2022 Catholic Laity Week in Nigeria. (Photo supplied)

By Justine John Dyikuk Published: April 11, 2022 08:22 AM GMT Updated: April 11, 2022 08:31 AM GMT

The 2022 Catholic Laity Week in Nigeria came to a close with a call on the faithful to be resilient in the face of socioeconomic malaise and security challenges.

The message of the program, which was hosted by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in collaboration with the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), challenged the faithful to hold their heads high despite various problems confronting Christians across the country.

The 72-page Laity Week manual, titled “Resilience in witnessing for Christ amidst socioeconomic and security challenges,” highlighted the importance of taking Jesus’ words of the Great Commission (Matt. 28:19-20) seriously.

In his opening remarks, Bishop John Nyiring of Kano, chairman of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) laity committee, decried a study conducted by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law in Onitsha that found that some 3,462 Christians were killed in Nigeria between Jan. 1 and July 18, 2021.

He lamented that the statistics showed that last year 6,205 persons were murdered in Nigeria “for professing Christ” which amounts to “a crime against humanity” and “high level of disrespect for human life.”

“As a secular state, Nigerians have the right of religion and should be allowed to exercise their rights without any harassment, interference or intimidation,” said Bishop Nyiring.

"The laity by their vocation therefore have the role to make the Church present and fruitful in those places and circumstances where it is only through them that she can become salt of the earth"

“As Christians and Catholics at that, we will not be deterred but instead be strengthened and consoled by the scriptures. I pray for you to remain steadfast in the midst of all challenges ranging from persecution, economic hardship and all forms of vice bedeviling our nation.”

Father Isaac Dugu, director of the pastoral agents department of the CSN, urged the laity to be the salt of the earth and light of the world (Matt. 5:13-14).

He insisted that amid poverty, unemployment and corruption, “the laity by their vocation therefore have the role to make the Church present and fruitful in those places and circumstances where it is only through them that she can become salt of the earth.”

On their indefatigable role in the Church, Father Dugu stressed that the “laity are very essential in carrying out the mission of the Church and witnessing to Christ. If they are neglected or they become inactive, the missionary mandate of Christ will be placed on a halt.”

Earlier, Father James Adamu, national chaplain of the CLCN, criticized the government for its nepotism and inability to stem the tide of insecurity in the land which makes “it difficult for Christians to live their faith.”

He also disclosed that “to be resilient as a Christian, you must have a strong faith and know what hope your faith holds for you. This will drive and motivate you.”

"This year’s celebration calls for a stronger emphasis on prayers and Christian values to enable us discharge our responsibilities towards making society a better place"

Father Adamu encouraged members of the laity to be positive, open to change and prayerfully connect with God if they want to improve their resilience as Christians in Nigeria.

In his message, Sir Henry Yunkwap, national president of the CLCN, indicated that “this year’s celebration calls for a stronger emphasis on prayers and Christian values to enable us discharge our responsibilities towards making society a better place.”

He seized the occasion to canvas support for raising funds to complete the construction of an auditorium at Veritas University of Nigeria, Abuj.

Other major topics covered by the manual included the sanctity of life, lay apostolate, mobilization of resources and the role of the laity in a distressed nation.

* Father Justine John Dyikuk is a lecturer in mass communication at the University of Jos in Nigeria, editor of a Caritas newspaper and convener of the Media Team Network Initiative (MTNI), Nigeria. Email: [email protected]

