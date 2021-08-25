X
Japan

Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open

Thirteen areas including Tokyo are already under a state of emergency due to rising infections

AFP, Tokyo

Published: August 25, 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: August 25, 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Aug. 25 amid continuing worries over the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

Japan has moved to expand a coronavirus state of emergency to eight more regions, a day after the Paralympic opening ceremony, as rising infections put hospitals under pressure.

The step comes with summer school holidays ending and top infection experts suggesting delaying the start of classes to reduce infection risks.

The country has been recording more than 20,000 new infections a day in recent weeks, and in urban areas like Tokyo patients in serious condition have been left waiting for hours or traveling long distances in ambulances to find available hospital beds.

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said a panel of experts had approved a plan to place eight more regions under the emergency already in place in 13 areas including Tokyo.

The decision was expected to become official later on Aug. 25 when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga convened a special meeting of ministers.

The measure largely limits the sale of alcohol by restaurants and bars and asks them to close early while urging the public to work from home and avoid non-urgent outings.

In all, the planned move will mean 33 of Japan's 47 regions are under heightened anti-infection rules

"This puts further burden on the Japanese people, but we ask for their continued efforts to prevent infections," Kato told a regular briefing.

The government also plans to bring four other regions under a less strict measure that already affects eight regions.

In all, the planned move will mean 33 of Japan's 47 regions are under heightened anti-infection rules as the country hosts the Paralympics after the Olympics.

Organizers say their measures have stopped infection spreading from participants to the Japanese public, but some experts argue that holding the events has undermined government messaging on the virus and encouraged people to go out.

A top adviser to the government on the virus told lawmakers on Aug. 25 that municipalities should be able to consider extending the summer vacation for schoolchildren to prevent infections.

The government has so far ruled out blanket school closures and is proceeding with a vaccination programme that began slowly but has picked up speed, with around 40 percent of the population now fully inoculated.

So far Japan has recorded around 15,500 deaths in the pandemic.

Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll
Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Old films face censorship in Hong Kong crackdown
China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls
Pope Francis' "attitude adjustment program" is gaining traction
'There are no devils left in hell – they are all in Rwanda' – Missionary 1994
Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action

Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action
Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers

Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers
Saint Monica | Saint of the Day

Saint Monica | Saint of the Day
