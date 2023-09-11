News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics join call to end violence over tourism project

The Rempang Eco City project seeks to relocate 16 traditional Malay villages

Indonesian Catholics join call to end violence over tourism project

Police confront demonstrators in Rempang, Riau Islands of Indonesia on Sept. 7 during a protest rally against a tourism project. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 11, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

Updated: September 11, 2023 01:00 PM GMT

Catholics have joined advocacy groups to ask the Indonesian government to end violence aiming to crush opposition to a controversial tourism project on a picturesque island.

“We regret the repressive actions and tear gas shooting which resulted in students being treated at the hospital,” said a Sept. 10 statement from a lay group called, Catholic Youth.

The group deplored Sept. 8 police violence against residents of Riau Islands Province, who joined a protest of the construction of Rempang Eco City last week.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The government has granted permission to a company owned by business tycoon Tomy Winata to develop industrial zones, and trade and tourism services on the island close to Singapore.

Local people oppose the project saying it threatens to relocate 16 traditional villages.

Police used batons and tear gas to disperse some 1,000 protesters at the Sept. 8 protest rally, leaving dozens injured and ten arrested. Videos on social media showed police atrocities on protesters who had blood all over their bodies.

Yohanes Adi Putra, a leader of the local Catholic youth group, said they support the government's efforts to advance the economy but urged not "to sacrifice the people who should be part of the beneficiaries."

They wanted the government to "listen more to the aspirations of the people” and find out people-friendly ways of economic development in the region.

Pangkalpinang Diocese, which covers the island, said some of those affected by the projects and involved in the protests are Catholics.

However, the diocese has decided “not to take an official open stance” on the issue because “tensions in the case are high and it is worried about religious issues being brought up," a diocesan official told UCA News on condition of anonymity.

Zensi Suhadi, national executive director of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment, said the project threatens the existence of 16 Malay traditional villages that have existed since 1834.

Suhadi told UCA News that they asked President Joko Widodo to cancel the project as it “has the potential to eliminate land rights and the traditional identity of the community in those 16 traditional villages."

It is part of a series of projects by the Widodo government to open investment for investors, including from abroad.

However, rights activists such as Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said the state’s repressive actions have "violated citizens' rights to express their opinions peacefully, their right to live without fear and their right to social welfare."

He asked the government to “prioritize meaningful consultations” with local people for sustainable solutions.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladesh’s worst dengue outbreak hits the poor hard Bangladesh’s worst dengue outbreak hits the poor hard
Indonesian Catholics join call to end violence over tourism project Indonesian Catholics join call to end violence over tourism project
The color of money The color of money
Indian Catholics urged to respect religious sentiments Indian Catholics urged to respect religious sentiments
Korean Catholics to send aid to Morocco’s quake victims Korean Catholics to send aid to Morocco’s quake victims
Violence against Indian Christians increases Violence against Indian Christians increases
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

In a land area of 1,493.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of La Union some 235

Read more
Diocese of Parañaque

Diocese of Parañaque

Parañaque diocese was one of two dioceses carved out of the Archdiocese of Manila. It was established on Dec. 7,

Read more
Diocese of Jinzhou

Diocese of Jinzhou

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities of Jingzhou, Tianmen, Xiantao, Honghu,

Read more
Diocese of Jining

Diocese of Jining

In a land area of approximately 55,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.