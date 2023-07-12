News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India’s top court tells govt to protect lives in Manipur

Ethnic violence continues in the northeastern state, so far claiming 115 lives and displacing about 40,000 people

India's top court tells govt to protect lives in Manipur

People fleeing violence prepare to board a paramilitary truck in Churachandpur, near Imphal, the state capital of Manipur state in India in May. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 12, 2023 12:06 PM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2023 12:42 PM GMT

India's top court has ordered the federal and Manipur state governments to protect people in the northeastern state, where authorities have failed to end sectarian violence for more than two months.

The Supreme Court's July 11 order, however, declined a demand to deploy the Indian military to ensure the security of the predominantly Christian Kuki tribals, who have been victims of violence unleashed by the Hindu-majority Meitei community.

The court asked the state and federal governments "to ensure arrangements to protect the lives of citizens of Manipur."

The violence that began on May 3 has claimed more than 115 lives so far. The violence also displaced some 40,000 people, who now live in some 300 relief camps.

Violence broke out following an attack on indigenous Kuki people, who protested granting of indigenous status to the Meiteis. The status would allow Meitei people to enjoy special benefits in education, employment and political representation.

The unrest continues as sporadic violence and hostilities between the Kukis and Meiteis are reported in different parts of the state.

Advocate Colin Gonsalves, on behalf of the Manipur Tribal Forum, had petitioned the top court seeking military deployment in the state to protect the Kukis, alleging that both the federal and state governments have failed to ensure the protection of lives while violence continued.

Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud observed that the Supreme Court, in its  70-year history, has never directed the army to do a task.

“The greatest hallmark of democracy is civilian control over the armed forces. Let’s not breach that,” he said, adding the deployment of army and paramilitary forces "must be left to the state and federal governments to oversee.”

Christian leaders in Manipur accused the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party-led federal and state governments of tacitly allowing the Hindu attack on Christians. 

The court also restrained leaders from making hate speech. “We request all parties to maintain a sense of equilibrium and not participate in any sort of hate speech," the court said.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Students Federation of India, a national forum of tribal students, submitted 13 suggestions before the Supreme Court to restore peace in Manipur.

The suggestions include identifying the unclaimed bodies in mortuaries and performing their last rites, addressing the shortage of doctors, nursing staff, essential medicines, and other medical equipment, arrangements for students to attend their classes, appear for examinations in schools and colleges that have been converted into relief camps.

The student body also called for the restoration of internet services, the arrangement of helicopters for transportation from the violence-hit districts to the state capital Imphal, and the inclusion of Kuki legislators in committees appointed by the government to oversee relief and rehabilitation.

The state government reportedly agreed to consider some of the demands.

The top court directed the state to consider the inclusion of Kuki legislators in relief and rehabilitation committees to build public confidence.

The court also directed the state to take positive action on the remaining suggestions on or before July 14.

