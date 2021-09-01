X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops launch handbook on ecumenism

The book aims to help Christian faithful and pastors build up the Body of Christ in the local Church

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: September 01, 2021 05:53 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2021 06:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
3

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
8

Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout

Aug 30, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics encouraged to serve Covid patients

Aug 30, 2021
10

Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal

Aug 31, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian bishops launch handbook on ecumenism

Church officials during the release of a handbook on ecumenism in New Delhi on Aug. 31. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

A handbook on a better understanding of ecumenism has been released by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, in India’s capital New Delhi.

The book titled May They All Be One: Ecumenism in Catholic Perspective has been compiled by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) to help re-establish unity among all Christians.

“The book proposes a common call for Christian unity made by the Second Vatican Council through prayer and dialogue. Adequate formation for the ecumenical dialogue needs to be fostered among all the churches in India,” Archbishop Girelli said during the book's launch on Aug. 31.

Addressing members of the clergy, laity and faithful from different church denominations, the Vatican ambassador said that “the Church is open to ecumenical endeavor for the witness of unity among all people.”

Archbishop Anil Thomas Joseph Couto of Delhi said the handbook “will surely be an indispensable and immensely helpful textbook and contribution.”

“If ecumenism is to make any progress in India, the theological formation imparted in faculties of theology, seminaries and formation houses of the religious should have an ecumenical thrust,” added Archbishop Couto, who is a former chairman of the CCBI's Commission for Ecumenism and an ardent promoter of ecumenism.

The book targets Indian Christians who make up 2.3 percent of the nation’s 1.35 billion people

Father T.J. Jose, a professor at the Holy Trinity Major Seminary in Jalandhar, said the handbook is comprehensive, practical and handy.

“The 322-page book is to help Christian faithful and pastors in their day-to-day ministry of building up the Body of Christ in the local Church by healing the wounds of division inflicted by history,” said a press release by the commission.

It is to further achieve the goal of bishops and pastors of the Church to promote the unity of all Christians by supporting activities and initiatives undertaken for the purpose. It is to fulfill the long desire to be one single vine — as one.

The book tries to answer some challenging questions: Haven’t divisions weakened the Body of Christ? Are we not all in some way responsible for the mistrust and often even open hostility toward members of churches other than our own?

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The book targets Indian Christians who make up 2.3 percent of the nation’s 1.35 billion people. The handbook traces the long history of both unity and division in the Church due to lapses on the part of its leaders and members.

Father Stephen Alathara, deputy secretary-general of the CCBI, said: “India is a land of several churches that many people are not aware of. This book will clear that lacuna and will help understand all our churches including the sister churches.”

The book launch was also attended by Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad; Bishop Subodh C. Mondal, Delhi Episcopal Area, Methodist Church in India; Bishop John Mor Irenaeus, Believers Eastern Church, Delhi Diocese; and Father Jervis D’ Souza, deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Canadian nun pioneered Catholic family welfare in Bangladesh
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute
Support Us

Latest News

Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in pre-dawn funeral
Sep 2, 2021
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Sep 2, 2021
Caritas Pakistan launches disease awareness drive
Sep 2, 2021
Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy
Sep 2, 2021
Pope denounces Western attempts to impose democracy on others
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021
The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation

Francis opens his heart in first interview since his July operation
Afghanistan my love

Afghanistan my love
The Bishops the Eucharist and Abortion

The Bishops, the Eucharist, and Abortion
The Holy Land goes on tour in Iraq Syria and Lebanon

The Holy Land goes “on tour” in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon
From one power to another

From one power to another
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me accept You as my Master

Lord, help me accept You as my Master
Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon

Jesus, get into our boat as you did with Simon
Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day

Blessed André Grasse | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.