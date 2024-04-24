News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

HK cardinal, activists appeal against protest fund conviction

Zen and other activists were arrested in May 2022 by the city’s national security police
The former trustees of 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund (from left), Cyd Ho, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Denise Ho and Hui Po-keung, at West Kowloon Law Courts Building on Nov. 25, 2022.

The former trustees of 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund (from left), Cyd Ho, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Denise Ho and Hui Po-keung, at West Kowloon Law Courts Building on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: Kyle Lam/HKFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 24, 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Updated: April 24, 2024 12:28 PM GMT

Hong Kong’s outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen and four other pro-democracy activists have appealed against a court verdict that found them guilty of associating with a fund that supported protesters in the 2019 unrest, says a report.

The appeal was made by Zen, barrister Margaret Ng, former lawmaker Cyd Ho, scholar Hui Po-keung and singer-activist Denise Ho who were trustees of the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Fund, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on April 23.

According to the Hong Kong Judiciary's website, their appeal is scheduled to be heard at the High Court on Jan. 8, 2025. The hearing is likely to continue for three days.

In November 2022, then-principal magistrate Ada Yim found Zen and the activists guilty of not properly registering their fund as a society under the city’s Societies Ordinance. They were fined HK$4,000 (US$511) each.

Sze Ching-wee, the fund’s former secretary, charged alongside the trustees in the case, was also found guilty and fined HK$2,500.

Sze didn’t challenge his conviction.

The fund was created in June 2019 to offer financial and legal support to hundreds of pro-democracy, arrested or injured, protesters who clashed with police during the oft-violent demonstrations that erupted in the former British colony.

The pro-Beijing Hong Kong administration crushed the protests and arrested dozens of pro-democracy politicians, activists, and supporters.

Zen, long known as a staunch critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its human rights violations, was briefly detained along with other activists in May 2022 but later released.

Many others, including Catholic media mogul and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, have been jailed under Hong Kong’s Beijing-imposed draconian National Security Law.   

The 2022 verdict ruled that the fund created by the five trustees carried “political aims.” 

The judge also said the group had engaged the public and was connected with political groups.

In August 2021, the fund announced it would dissolve after it learned that the company holding the fund, the Alliance for True Democracy Limited, would soon be defunct, HKFP reported.

The fund had been using the Alliance’s bank accounts to receive donations.

The five trustees were arrested in May 2022 by the city’s national security police. Local media reported at the time that they were accused of colluding with foreign forces, but such charges have not been laid on them.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Hong Kong, once known as a free city in Asia, plunged into political turmoil in 2019 as Beijing sought to assert more control, sparking protests from pro-democracy supporters.

Critics say Beijing’s attempts to dismantle a higher degree of autonomy, freedom, and rights in Hong Kong violated the promises made when Britain handed over the city in 1997 under the “one country, two systems” framework.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Cerilo Alan Uy Casicas of Marbel, Philippines
Read More...
Curial Bishop
Curial Bishop Antony Kakkanatt of Trivandrum (S), India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ferdinand Dhkar of Jowai , India
Read More...
Latest News
HK cardinal, activists appeal against protest fund conviction
HK cardinal, activists appeal against protest fund conviction
Trans woman challenges Indian PM in his own backyard
Trans woman challenges Indian PM in his own backyard
Vietnam experts warn against Cambodia’s mega canal project
Vietnam experts warn against Cambodia’s mega canal project
US report scathing of Cambodia’s human rights situation
US report scathing of Cambodia’s human rights situation
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.