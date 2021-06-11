X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

The feast of Sacred Heart seems to have lost its charm since Vatican II and the charismatic renewal movement

Myron J. Pereira

Myron Pereira, Mumbai

Published: June 11, 2021 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: June 11, 2021 04:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
8

A passionate mother of transgender people in India

Jun 10, 2021
9

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
10

Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

Jesus appearing to Margaret Mary Alacoque at the Church of San Michele in Cortemilia, Italy. (Image: Wikimedia/Giovanni Destefanis/CC BY-SA 3.0)

For almost all of us who grew up before Vatican II — that is, before the 1960s — the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus was one of the cornerstones of Catholic piety.

The feast of Sacred Heart comes on the Friday that follows the second Sunday after Pentecost, which this year falls on June 11.

If this was in origin a Jesuit devotion, we did not perceive it as such, so completely was it part of church life everywhere.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The origins of this devotion may be traced to the visions of a religious sister, Margaret Mary Alacoque, in the small township of Paray-le-Monial in Burgundy, central France, in the mid-1600s.

Her convent community felt that Sister Margaret Mary was hallucinating, and it was only the intervention of her Jesuit confessor, Claude de la Colombiere, which vindicated these visions as genuine divine revelations.

Ever since, the Society of Jesus, especially in France and Belgium, has played a major role in fostering this devotion and used every means of public communication to do so.

It was before this image that millions of Catholic families consecrated themselves. They renewed their pledges every year and on every major family occasion

Some of these were the act of consecration of individuals and families, the practice of reparation, the litany of the Sacred Heart, the Holy Hour, the nine First Fridays, the League of the Sacred Heart, the Apostleship of Prayer, The Messenger (that staple Catholic magazine of yesteryear), radio programs — all these were part of a rich and complex system of meaning and value which shaped Catholics for generations.

To the man and woman in the pew, what was significant was not Haurietis aquas or some official church document, it was the image of the Sacred Heart, enthroned in the living room above the family altar, suppliant and yet majestic, with the words inscribed below it, “I will bless every home …”    

It was before this image that millions of Catholic families consecrated themselves. They renewed their pledges every year and on every major family occasion.

At its core, then, was the individual’s response to the personal love of Jesus, by consecrating oneself to the heart of Christ and by pledging oneself to make up for the sinful behavior in the world (reparation).

Related News

For three centuries or more, this Catholic devotion spread itself across every country, every culture, every community.

So, what changed it all, and when did we notice that things had changed?

The watershed years were those of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65) and, simultaneously, the ecumenical movement and the charismatic renewal.

One of the major changes the Vatican Council brought about was the renewal of the liturgy. Another major initiative was to encourage an appreciation of Scripture, until then, sadly, a closed book to most Catholics.

The changes in the Mass and the discovery of the Bible changed Catholic devotional life irrevocably. With this came a new perspective on many traditional devotions, not least the Sacred Heart and novenas to Mary.

Now, wise with hindsight, we can see what happened and why. The charismatic renewal displaced the devotion to the Sacred Heart by emphasizing once again the role of affectivity in prayer and by opening to ordinary people a whole variety of ministries (charisms) in what was until then a largely clerical church. 

Much of what was familiar has changed, and many of these changes, still novel and uncomfortable, are still being assimilated

One reason why Sacred Heart devotion was so phenomenally popular was that it offered a vernacular antidote, both practical and affective, to so many Catholics whom the traditional Latin liturgy left untouched.

Its emphasis on personal commitment through a variety of simple tasks had a tremendous popular appeal. And in consecration and reparation, the ordinary lay Catholic could do something in a priest-ridden Church.

The cult of the Sacred Heart encouraged that then. The charismatic renewal implements that now.

Much of what was familiar has changed, and many of these changes, still novel and uncomfortable, are still being assimilated.

Still, the devotion to the Sacred Heart reminds us that there will always be a place to cherish the personal love of God for each one of us in Jesus, and to commit ourselves to this love unconditionally and in generous sacrifice, as once did Claude de la Colombiere and Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Father Myron Pereira SJ is a media consultant based in Mumbai. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Bid to convince Indian tribal people to take Covid jabs
Bid to convince Indian tribal people to take Covid jabs
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Caritas empowers female farmers in remote Pakistani villages
Caritas empowers female farmers in remote Pakistani villages

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican Bank posts profit despite tough pandemic times
Jun 11, 2021
Indian state’s new law sparks fears over Christian education
Jun 11, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
Church official doubts future of papal mission to Afghanistan
Jun 11, 2021
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Jun 11, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Jun 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021

Features

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are in Gods image

We are in God’s image
Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations

Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations
Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon

Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon
Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle

Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle
Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbn in Hungary

Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lord, I trust You

Lord, I trust You
Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers

Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers
Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day

Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.