News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Church leaders say transgender baptism a tough task in India

For conservative Indian Christians, LGBT issues are still a taboo subject, they say

An activist holds a rainbow flag in the courtyard of India’s Supreme Court in New Delhi on Oct. 17

An activist holds a rainbow flag in the courtyard of India’s Supreme Court in New Delhi on Oct. 17. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: November 17, 2023 07:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 18, 2023 06:15 AM GMT

Christian leaders say the Indian Church with its diversity of Catholics would need more time to come to terms with the baptism of transgender people, approved by the Vatican on Nov. 8.

The issues surrounding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual (LGBT) people are still “taboo in the Indian Church and society,” observed Father Stanislaus Alla, a moral theology teacher at Vidyajyoti College of Theology in the capital New Delhi.

Indian Catholics seldom discuss transgender issues in the family and with their children, the Jesuit priest noted.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The priest was responding to a statement by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which said transgender people can be baptized within the Church if it does not create "public scandal or confusion among the faithful." 

The unprecedented statement signed by Pope Francis on Oct. 31 and made public on Nov. 8 also said transgender people, as well as those in same-sex relationships, can be accepted as baptismal sponsors or godparents as witnesses at weddings.

Even though the Vatican’s move has opened up many possibilities for the transgender community, local "traditions and customs are likely to prevail in the Indian Church,” for some time, Alla told UCA News on Nov. 16 while welcoming the Holy See’s decision.

Certainly, Indian Christians need more time to come to terms with" the Vatican moves, admitted Archbishop Emeritus Albert D'Souza of Agra, a former member of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Office of Doctrine.

Baptizing transgender people involves social, ethical, moral, spiritual and theological issues, the prelate cited as the reasons for the delay in the Indian Church.

The baptism of transgender people will happen with the Indian Church once the practical difficulties are addressed, Archbishop D'Souza said.

James Valiath, a program manager at the Naz Foundation, which along with others pushed India’s top court to legalize gay sex in 2018, said Indian Christians still have difficulty in accepting transgender people.

The law has hardly made any difference in society, Valiath noted.

“It will be difficult to say whether Indian Christians will accept transgender people in the Church.”

Church leaders have to make a concerted effort to convince Christians about the rights of transgender people, he demanded.

The Catholic Secular Forum, a human rights body, welcomed the Vatican's decision. Its founder, Joseph Dias, said priests should prepare local communities to accept transgender people in the Church to prevent a scandal in the Church.

Indians are traditionally orthodox and hence the need for the bishops' conference to undertake a mass awareness campaign,  he said.

A Catholic priest, who works with transgender people in India’s commercial capital Mumbai, said that the Indian Church will take a long time “to accept transgender people in its fold as they are treated as untouchables," a practice in the caste-ridden Hindu society where lower caste people are considered untouchables and destined to toil for others.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
VIRGINIA SALDANHA
I am really sad to hear the negative comments from Bishops and clergy, who are supposed to represent Jesus to the community. Are not LGBT+ persons human persons, born from human parents that they talk about them as if they have just invaded our society from another planet that they have to debate about giving them baptism? I wish they had been more positive and tried to educate the people instead, because that is their job. What would Jesus have done? There is no one who came to Jesus and went away without their human dignity being acknowledged and healed.
Reply

Latest News

Calls for church to be more involved in mental health ministry Calls for church to be more involved in mental health ministry
Buddhist-Christian dialogue calls for shared action Buddhist-Christian dialogue calls for shared action
Pope welcomes migrant he's been praying for Pope welcomes migrant he's been praying for
Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea
'My world collapsed again,' says son of Israeli hostage 'My world collapsed again,' says son of Israeli hostage
Singapore Christians mourn pastor killed in Turkey road mishap Singapore Christians mourn pastor killed in Turkey road mishap
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Belgaum

Diocese of Belgaum

The diocese's land area of 44,215 square kilometers covers civil districts of Belgaum, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and

Read more
Archdiocese of Dili

Archdiocese of Dili

Timor Leste has 13 districts served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau, and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers six

Read more
Diocese of Ratchaburi

Diocese of Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi diocese was erected on December 18, 1965. The diocese has a total land area of 31,362 square kilometers. Its

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.