News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

China tightens control on HK security forces, activists say

Beijing's envoy Zheng Yanxiong warned fresh police graduates of 'hostile foreign forces' returning to the city

China tightens control on HK security forces, activists say

Zheng Yanxiong, Director of the Liaison Office of China’s Central Government in Hong Kong reviews the marching ranks of fresh graduates at the graduation ceremony at Hong Kong Police College on Sept. 16. (Photo: Hong Kong Government News Network via RFA)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 19, 2023 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: September 19, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

The presence of a Chinese envoy in a police graduation ceremony in Hong Kong for the first time and special instructions highlight Beijing’s increasing influence on security affairs in the city, activists say.

Zheng Yanxiong, head of the Hong Kong Liaison Office of the Chinese Communist Party, attended the graduation ceremony of new police officers on Sept. 16, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Sept. 18.

During the ceremony, Zheng warned the police officers of “hostile foreign forces,” attempting to return to the city, the report stated.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Hong Kong is entering a new stage, moving from chaos to order and prosperity,” Zheng said in his keynote address.

“Yet there are still hostile foreign forces trying to undermine Hong Kong's development and stability, and there are also anti-China and Hong Kong elements trying to make a comeback,” Zheng said.

Zheng had also urged the graduates to be determined and “always resolutely safeguard national security” while “strictly implementing” the Hong Kong National Security Law and local laws.

Zheng’s unprecedented appearance at the review event was an affirmation of China’s jurisdiction over the city, says Chen Daoyin, an independent political scholar.

“In China, only [President] Xi Jinping has the power to review military parades – nobody else is,” Chen pointed out.

“Judging [based on] the relationship between the central government [in Beijing] and Hong Kong, the director of the Central Liaison Office is essentially the supreme leader [in Hong Kong],” he added.

A former policeman, Zheng received applause from the CCP leadership in 2011 after the heavy crackdown on rebels in Wukan village of Guangdong province amid a bitter land dispute in 2011.

“Zheng Yanxiong is a policeman himself, and his review of the police force sends a message to the rest of the world about who is the highest-ranking leader in Hong Kong,” Chen said.

“[It tells us that] he is the disciplinary power supervising Hong Kong on behalf of the central government,” Chen added.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration and the CCP have repeatedly blamed “hostile foreign forces” for inciting political unrest in the city.

In August, Hong Kong’s security chief Chris Tang blamed the mass protest campaign in 2012 by students including those from secondary schools against patriotic education in schools among other issues as the actions of "foreign forces."

He also alleged that “foreign forces” were behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement for fully democratic elections, the 2016 "fishball revolution" in Mong Kok, and the 2019 pro-democracy movement.

Tang, who was chief of police during the 2019 protests had said that "many young people had been radicalized” and “external forces were up to the same old tricks again,” RFA reported.

Zheng’s presence and words were beyond a normal ceremony, says current affairs commentator, Sang Pu.

"This was not just a ceremonial review. When he talked about ‘foreign forces’ and rebellious ‘anti-China’ elements, he was giving instructions,” Sang said.

“We see that it’s the party that is wielding the gun, or the sword, here,” Sang added.

“The Communist Party, or the Liaison Office, is ruling Hong Kong more directly, and will be putting direct pressure on police officers to obey the orders of the Central Committee, through propaganda,” he further added.

Ted Hui, an exiled former pro-democracy lawmaker alleged that the Hong Kong police have become a “political tool in the hands of Beijing."

"The political messaging here is very strong. It officially sets a precedent for the Hong Kong police to do political work,” Hui said.

“It is a direct recognition of the police force … as a weapon to suppress dissidents, and it describes the targeting of political prisoners as an important national political task,” Hui adding that Zheng’s message effectively gives a green light to the police force to use all means to achieve this goal.

“[It means that] the police can use very tough methods to fulfill these tasks and orders,” Hui warned.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Australia struggles to find its indigenous voice Australia struggles to find its indigenous voice
'Evil spirit' caused seizures in Filipino students, says exorcist 'Evil spirit' caused seizures in Filipino students, says exorcist
Korean Catholics launch agro farm for people with disabilities Korean Catholics launch agro farm for people with disabilities
China tightens control on HK security forces, activists say China tightens control on HK security forces, activists say
US priest charged with possessing child pornography images US priest charged with possessing child pornography images
Jesuits' treatment of Father Rupnik questioned Jesuits' treatment of Father Rupnik questioned
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gulbarga

Diocese of Gulbarga

In a land area of 32,147 square kilometers, the diocese of Gulbarga includes four revenue districts of Bidar, Bijapur,

Read more
Archdiocese of Ende

Archdiocese of Ende

The archdiocese covers 5,084.50 square kilometers in the central part of Flores Island. It serves the people of Bajawa

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

In a land area of 6,413.30 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the towns in northern part of Palawan

Read more
Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra covers 14 civil districts of northern India's Uttar Pradesh state and two districts of neighboring

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.