World

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Bishop Medhin says the bombardment is destroying lives, property, civilians and institutions

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: November 30, 2021 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: November 30, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Ethiopian Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin of Adigrat. (Photo: Amecea News Blog)

Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin of Adigrat has called for an immediate end to aerial bombardment in Tigray, the Ethiopian region where a deadly conflict has unfolded since last November.

In a recorded video statement, the bishop said the bombardment was destroying lives, property, civilians and institutions, in a government war of ethnic cleansing in the region.

"The people of Tigray are condemned to be cleansed by desolation, bullets and famine," said Bishop Medhin, who for many months had been cut off from the rest of the nation's bishops.

He said the Catholic Church has constantly called for a peaceful end to the war, which began in November 2020, but added the government has stepped up its action, fueling the destruction.

Ethiopia has deprived Tigray of its budget, denied humanitarian food aid access and cut all services, including electricity, telephone, medicine, internet, air and transportation.

The Catholic Church -- like all Tigrayans -- has not been spared in the war, Bishop Medhin explained. He said local and foreign armies were exerting physical, psychological and physical attacks on laity, priests and religious sisters.

The bishop asked the Ethiopian Catholic Church to break its silence with a voice for justice against the atrocities

He condemned the continued detention of the head of the Salesians in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, as well as other Tigrayans.

Churches, rectories, schools and health centers have been bombed and looted. The bishop said the church's 14 vehicles have been taken away, and solar installations and lab equipment have been stolen.

Bishop Medhin said he regretted that a recent report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the U.N. Commission on Human Rights was incomplete, did not represent the reality on the ground and did not reveal justice and the truth about widespread atrocities. He asked that "all the atrocities be investigated afresh by an independent international body."

The bishop asked the Ethiopian Catholic Church to break its silence with a voice for justice against the atrocities and act as mother and shepherd of all peoples.

GEZAHEGN DEGEFU
First of all you should make your news balanced.Then as a religion who preach and work for peace to the world you should have to condemn the atrocities committed by #terrorist tplf. The terrorist destroyed AND looted churches and mosques in Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. Sellective sympathy is not virtue of CHRISTIANITY and Others have GOD given rights to be heard. If you are serving HEAVENLY GOD look to others and feel their pain. Thank you so much
