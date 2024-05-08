News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Remembering a Pakistani bishop who sacrificed himself for others

Allowing Bishop John Joseph's memory to fade away will be a mindless act that negates faith, hope, and charity
Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore and others at a memorial seminar to honor Bishop John Joseph who killed himself in protest against Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law, in Lahore on May 3, 2023.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore and others at a memorial seminar to honor Bishop John Joseph who killed himself in protest against Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law, in Lahore on May 3, 2023. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

Christopher Joseph
Published: May 08, 2024 10:57 AM GMT
Updated: May 08, 2024 11:41 AM GMT

Twenty-six years ago a Catholic bishop shot and killed himself outside a court in Pakistan to draw attention to injustices and discrimination Christians suffer in the Muslim-majority nation.

The blood that Bishop John Joseph spilled on May 6, 1998, in front of the sessions court in Sahiwal, continues to symbolize a cry for justice against the country's notorious blasphemy law, which socially discriminates and economically exploits Christians in Pakistan.

The desperate act shook the world, particularly Christian churches, into taking note of the unbending stories of resilience among minorities in Pakistan, particularly Christians subjected to recurring arson attacks, engineered riots, and sustained discrimination in the mainstream social psyche.

With such stories turning bloodier and darker, one question stands out: Was Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice worth it?

Bishop John Joseph, born and raised in Faisalabad, served his diocese as its auxiliary bishop before taking over as bishop and experiencing the discrimination and misuse of the blasphemy law against his people firsthand.

Bishop John Joseph decided to speak out instead of being intimidated and oppressed by injustice like most of his peers and colleagues. He worked to strengthen his people to do the same through peaceful protests and political negotiation.

What triggered the 66-year-old bishop’s ultimate sacrifice was the case of Ayub Masih, whom the Sahiwal court had sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam.

The then 26-year-old Ayub Masih was arrested in 1996 for allegedly telling his Muslim neighbor to read Salman Rushdie’s perceived blasphemous novel, "The Satanic Verses." He was also accused of saying that Christianity was the “right” religion.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted Ayub of all charges and released him in 2002, four years after the bishop's sacrifice.

However, more than a quarter of a century later, Pakistan's contentious blasphemy law remains and says that anyone “who defiles the name of the Prophet Muhammad, either directly or indirectly, can be punished by death or life imprisonment, and may also be fined.”

The law itself may look innocuous. But it has become dangerous in a country where 40 percent of its 230 million people cannot read and where a majority love to follow their religion’s Sharia diktat that calls for a blasphemer to be killed.

From independence in 1947 up until 2021, at least 89 people, some of them Christians, were killed without judicial process on Pakistan's streets after being accused of blasphemy. As of 2021, at least 80 people were in jail, with half of them facing the death penalty, according to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Christians are often falsely accused of blasphemy to win a petty quarrel between neighbors, to appropriate a Christian’s property, or to push a Christian family or an entire community out of an area.

In a country where Christians are viewed as descendants of lower-caste Dalit people, the social psyche in Pakistan tolerates abuses against them. With fanatic groups spreading hate against non-Islamic religions, Christians have become politically discriminated against, socially oppressed, and violently attacked in the name of religion.

Bishop John Joseph wanted the world to see this extreme oppression and for his country and international agencies to work to change it. But 25 years after he made himself a sacrificial lamb, the blemishes on the nation continue with almost no one available to carry on the apostolate.

Catholic traditions and teachings do not accept suicide for whatever reason because it shows an ultimate lack of respect for life and negates the Christian virtues of faith, hope, and charity.

However, Bishop John Joseph’s death should be viewed differently and not as an act of suicide committed out of hopelessness, depression, or to escape a catastrophe in life. He expressed hope that his friend would be saved from death and that the world may act to change an unjust system and save many more people.

He chose death with hope and charity in a similar way, at least in some respects, as did St. Maximilian Colbe in the Auschwitz concentration camp.  The Polish priest volunteered to die in place of fellow prisoner Franciszek Gajowniczek when he heard the prisoner crying out: "My wife! My children!"
 
The bishop, before shooting himself, reportedly sent a letter to the mass circulation Dawn newspaper calling on Christians and Muslims to act together to get Ayub’s death sentence revoked.

“Dedicated persons do not count the cost of the sacrifices they offer… I shall count myself extremely fortunate in this mission of breaking the barriers. Our Lord accepts the sacrifice of my blood for the benefit of his people.” These were his last words.

It is time Pakistan's Christian hierarchy sheds its inhibitions about Bishop John Joseph’s suicide and takes up his cause with courage and conviction. Christians in Pakistan and elsewhere should proudly learn from this saintly bishop’s conviction and determination, and the sacrifice he made for his people.

The international community needs to do more to bring pressure to bear on Pakistan to end these rights violations in Pakistan, which continue unabated in the name of religion and caste.

Allowing Bishop John Joseph's memory to fade away will be a mindless act that negates faith, hope, and charity.
*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
This is the height of absurdity. This was a straightforward suicide. Had he been a layman he would have been denied a Christian burial. The writer also admits that this foolish act has had no impact whatsoever on the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan. Please don't glorify such stupid acts.
Reply
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Fulgence Aloysius Tigga of Raiganj , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Suguang Li of Nanchang, China
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil of Shamshabad, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc of Kalibo, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Remembering a Pakistani bishop who sacrificed himself for others
Remembering a Pakistani bishop who sacrificed himself for others
S Korean Church told to lead youth toward unification
S Korean Church told to lead youth toward unification
Court bans 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Court bans 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Cambodia detains trade union leader after Facebook post
Cambodia detains trade union leader after Facebook post
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.