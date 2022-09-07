Marcos seeks mercy for Filipina on Indonesia's death row

Mary Jane Veloso was jailed and sentenced to death after unwittingly serving as a drug mule in 2010

Students hold placards and a picture of Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipina drug convict facing execution in Indonesia, during a protest near the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Sept. 13, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

The Philippines has sought an official pardon for a Filipino woman on death row for a drug felony in Indonesia during the ongoing state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the case of Mary Jane Veloso was raised during talks between Marcos and his Indonesian counterpart, President Joko Widodo.

“President Marcos tasked the foreign affairs department to meet Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with the hope of obtaining executive clemency. This is to mark the relationship of Indonesia with the new administration,” Marcos’ press secretary Trixie Alcala told reporters on Sept. 5.

Alcala said while the negotiations for clemency were on the Philippine government would continue to provide consular services to Veloso and her family.

“We will continue to take care of her because she is still a Filipino citizen and still entitled to diplomatic protection — although convicted by a foreign state. She is in good condition at the Wonosari Women’s Penitentiary in Yogyakarta. Her lawyer following Indonesian laws has been in contact with our embassy for her protection,” Alcala added.

Veloso was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 carrying a suitcase lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin and was moments away from execution in 2015 when she was granted a temporary reprieve after a woman suspected of recruiting her was arrested in the Philippines.

"Her role as witness, makes her not the most guilty"

Human rights and anti-death penalty groups lauded Marcos for his efforts although they awaited the details of negotiations and their outcome.

“We thank the president for sowing the seeds of hope that no Filipino would be a victim of the senseless death penalty in a foreign country. We continue to oppose the death penalty in all circumstances because it is inherently cruel and irreversible,” Human Rights Philippines member Arnold Siton told UCA News.

Human rights lawyer Gary Barbero said there is a principle in law that he who is not the most guilty must not suffer capital punishment.

“It is a matter of fact that the alleged human trafficker of Ms Veloso is now on trial and she [Veloso] is being called as a witness to testify in that trial. That being the case, her role as witness, makes her not the most guilty in the case,” Berbero told UCA News.

Father Jose Mari Dionio of Pro-Life Philippines said only God has the right to curtail a life and no sovereign state or its head is above God.

“The Catholic Church has continuously opposed abortion and the death penalty because it contradicts the divine and natural law,” Father Dionio told UCA News.

